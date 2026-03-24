Rhode’s Spring Collection Is Here: Say Hello To Your New Beauty Essentials

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I’ve been Rhode-obsessed since Hailey Bieber launched the brand’s summer lineup in 2024. Since then, Bieber and her team have been hard at work preparing for new releases. After months of subtle hints and teasers, the latest additions have finally been revealed and will officially be available to shop starting May 9.

With her Spring collection, Bieber has released two new Peptide Lip Tints, two additional Pocket Blush shades, a rose phone case and a new snap-on phone case.

@rhode @ShaiBabii’s everyday rhode routine using pocket blush in teacup and peptide lip tint in pretzel 🫖🥨 get a little flushed on march 9th at 9am PT. join the waitlist at rhodeskin.com 🎀 ♬ A stylish, cool, and floating house(1681302) – Tansa

So, let’s dive into the lip tints. For this collection, Bieber has introduced two new scented Peptide Lip Tints: “Sweetpea” and “Pretzel.”

“Sweetpea” is a warm, pearly pink shade infused with a subtle berry and jasmine scent. It delivers intense hydration while leaving a soft, nourishing rose-colored tint on the lips; perfect for a natural, everyday glow.

Rhode Lip Tint in “Sweet Pea”

Next we have “Pretzel,” which in my opinion, is “Sweetpea’s” more mature sister. “Pretzel” is a darker mauve that can be worn casually, but also easily incorporated into any lip combo to elevate your lip. Don’t let its bolder shade intimidate you though, it still offers a sheer and buildable formula and smells like a caramel pretzel.

Rhode Lip Tint in “Pretzel”

Bieber didn’t just stop at the glosses, though — she also introduced two brand new pocket blushes to the current line-up: “Candy Apple” and “Teacup.”

Now, if you know anything about me and my adoration for makeup, you would know that I love Rhode’s blushes. They are so pigmented and buttery, and they blend out with ease, reducing any chance of patchiness on the skin.

“Candy Apple” delivers a pearly, warm red tone to the skin; a first for Rhode, as the blush line previously didn’t feature any true reds. In contrast, “Teacup” leans into a warm raspberry pink, offering a fresh, spring-ready flush to the cheeks.

Rhode Pocket Blush in “Candy Apple”

Lastly, we have Rhode’s two new phone cases. The snap-on phone case design is both compact and lightweight, making it easy to snap on and off while on the go.

Currently, the case is compatible with all iPhone models and provides a convenient way to carry your lip gloss for quick and easy access throughout the day.

Bieber has also introduced a new standard phone case that covers the entire phone, offering a more traditional design while still maintaining Rhode’s sleek aesthetic.

Rhode Snap-On Lip Case

Rhode Lip Case

Rhode’s spring collection perfectly captures the brand’s signature approach to beauty: functional and effortlessly chic. With new Peptide Lip Tint shades, fresh Pocket Blush additions and phone cases designed to keep your favorite products within reach, the launch blends practicality with Rhode’s minimalist aesthetic.

Whether you’re refreshing your makeup routine or just looking for a new everyday essential, make some time to check out Bieber’s new launch-you won’t be disappointed.

Every piece is specifically curated and will help to brighten up your spring, as we all wait for school to let out. Happy shopping!