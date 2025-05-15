As the school year comes to an end, I’ve realized treating myself to some retail therapy is long overdue.
After a long and tiring semester, I splurged on some items for the spring-to-summer transition to reward myself for all the hard work I put into this semester.
I encourage you to do the same if you have items sitting in your cart.
- Boys Lie Blue Frost Denim Trucker Hat
I went to the boutique Connections in downtown State College and my friend and I both picked out our first Boys Lie product which is a trucker hat. This Blue Frost Denim trucker hat caught my eye in the store.
Blue is one of my favorite colors and I felt like I can wear this with many different styles which I really liked. It’s also perfect for game days, so I am happy with this purchase.
- Hazel Boutique Summer Nights Perfume
I swear by this perfume. The Hazel Boutique Summer Nights perfume is my favorite one I’ve ever owned. And better yet, the only perfume that I have tried that lasts all day.
With notes of jasmine, saffron, amberwood and cedar — this creates a timeless, fresh and crisp vibe.
Lucky for me, I am from New Jersey where Hazel Boutique is located, so I have been wearing this scent for years.
This will always be a product that I will buy over and over again.
- Eleanora Ocean Drift Set
I was scrolling on TikTok the other day, and an advertisement from Eleanora popped up with the cutest set.
This may have been an impulse purchase, but I couldn’t resist the Ocean Drift Set. The coastal vibe immediately caught my eye, and as a fan of matching sets, this one felt like a must-have. Plus it looks incredibly comfortable.
I’m looking forward to its arrival — perfect for lounging at home or effortlessly running errands in style.
- Adidas Og Sambas
I have been itching for a new sneaker going into the spring that isn’t an Air Force sneaker. I’m trying to get out of my comfort zone when it comes to sneakers, so I decided to try the Adidas Sambas in the Cloud White and Core Black color combination.
While they might not be meant for everyday use, they still add elements to your outfit which is what I was looking for.
- Aritzia Wilfred Generation Blazer
This next purchase was a necessity. I am starting to add business casual clothes to my closet and I didn’t have a blazer. I have an internship this summer so I decided to splurge on Aritzia.
This is the Wilfred Generation Blazer and I couldn’t be happier for picking it. I know this will last me years down the road and I can dress it down, or up which I’m looking forward to doing.
The best thing about Aritzia’s clothing is its elevated and polished with a modern, fashion-forward twist. Think clean lines, neutral tones and minimalist, but with pieces that transition easily from desk to dinner.
These five items were in my recent retail therapy outing, and I couldn’t be happier with my decisions on purchasing these.
I encourage you to do retail therapy shopping if you have items sitting in your cart that you really want, you deserve it!