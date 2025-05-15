This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As the school year comes to an end, I’ve realized treating myself to some retail therapy is long overdue.

After a long and tiring semester, I splurged on some items for the spring-to-summer transition to reward myself for all the hard work I put into this semester.

I encourage you to do the same if you have items sitting in your cart.

These five items were in my recent retail therapy outing, and I couldn’t be happier with my decisions on purchasing these.

