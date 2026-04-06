5 Resources At Penn State That Should Be More Known

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Emma Wesolowski

Being involved in different clubs at Penn State has revealed a whole world of opportunities, specifically free ones that more students should be taking advantage of.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re not fully using everything Penn State has to offer, here are some of the most useful resources on campus that many students have said make their lives easier in many aspects.

Free Professional Headshots When it comes to professional development, Penn State Career Services offers much more than people realize. The best perk, in my own opinion, is the free professional headshots. At the Bank of America Career Services Building, headshots for LinkedIn profile pictures take place Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is needed, as walk-ins are favored for this. And you can retake or go to these services anytime you feel like you need a new photo. Best of all, you leave with a polished photo that is perfect for your developing career. Free Campus Group Fitness Classes Many people are constantly expressing that going to the gym can feel intimidating. This is an extremely common phenomenon for most people, and looking at more resources that Penn State has to offer, free group fitness classes may be a great option. By simply downloading the PSU CRec app, you can access a full schedule of classes offered throughout the week, which includes everything from cycling and yoga to Zumba and strength training. All you have to do is sign up 24 hours in advance, and you’re all set! Well-being Wednesdays Every Wednesday during the semester, HealthWorks at Penn State hosts a stand at either the IM building lobby or the HUB in order to promote free lifestyle and mental health resources to students. You’ll usually find many pamphlets offering free events for holidays, sports and even arts and craft activities. This is a great way to become more integrated into the Penn State campus and make it feel smaller. Counseling and Psychological Services Mental health is something that Penn State prioritizes, and Counseling and Psychological Services is one of the best resources for any student who is struggling. There are multiple types of counseling, ranging from one-on-one counseling to crisis intervention and even workshop sessions with groups. Free Amazon Prime for Six Months Decorating dorms and apartments, buying school supplies or just online shopping in general can be expensive. Penn State offers a free Amazon Prime subscription for six months that can help lower these costs. This can save you a lot of time, money and overall stress when the semester is going fast, and you need things as soon as possible.

Penn State is such a large campus that it can be hard to find helpful resources that are free and available at any time. Taking this in, finding different events and free offerings can definitely improve one’s college experiences.

From professional development to helping with mental and physical health, these resources can be essential to getting the most out of your college career.