Ranking Valentine’s Day Candies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re all going to be consuming some sweets. Whether you’re spending the holiday alone, on the couch with your girls or with the significant other you love, a sweet treat will probably be involved.

I have strong opinions about the sweet treat options, however. There are many different themed options for all of the holidays, but Valentine’s Day seems to have the most. Maybe Cupid’s arrow is meant for giving cavities.

Here are my rigid and unsolicited opinions on the different options for treats this February 14.

Heart-shaped lollipops I love the effort to try to be festive in terms of making a traditional candy themed for a holiday. I am an absolute sucker for the candy canes filled with whatever candy you like, but these lollipops tend to be of the smalltown bank quality, which isn’t what I would particularly prefer on a holiday. Thank you, next. Cordial Cherries I know that some people love these. I don’t. Chocolate-covered strawberries Keeping in line with the previous candy, I’m not the biggest fan of chocolate covered strawberries. Maybe chocolate-covered fruit just isn’t my forte, but I think there are yummier options. Photo by Mathilda Khoo from Unsplash Strawberry ice cream Strawberry ice cream is okay. I like ice cream, generally speaking, but I feel like ice cream on Valentine’s Day falls in line with the aesthetic of the heartbroken girl on her couch. In this case, I would prefer chocolate. I would rather drown my sorrows in a rich, heavy and creamy treat than a light and fruity dessert. Hershey’s kisses I think that Hershey’s Kisses are so cute for Valentine’s Day. I love some good chocolate, as I previously mentioned, and I think the verbal cue of giving the people you love “kisses,” is so cute. No notes, but there are some more revolutionary treats. Fun Dip I don’t necessarily like the powder that comes in Fun Dip, but I love the candy-coated stick of sugar. I think the nostalgia might be kicking in here, but I think Fun Dip on Valentine’s Day is so sweet, literally. Box of chocolate I’m a chocolate girl, so I like boxes of chocolates. However, I have grievances with the fruit-filled candies. I love getting a box of chocolates to indulge in, but my day is instantly ruined if I bite into an orange-creme-filled chocolate. Valentine’s Nerds Gummy Clusters I didn’t know this was an option until researching for this article. Nerds has a new Valentine’s Day Gummy Cluster. Gummy Clusters might be one of my favorite candies so this got sent to the top of my list, but I hold a special place in my heart for more festive options. Conversation Hearts I love Conversation Hearts. They taste like the Fun Dip stick that I have already praised and they have the cutest little messages on them. Maybe this is just me reminiscing on my elementary school days, but I love them. Your favorite candy (but in a heart-shaped box) These days, you can get basically any type of candy in a heart-shaped box. I even saw Kraft Mac and Cheese. I think that the best gift is the one that expresses knowing you the best. If what you like is given to you, it truly means something.

Happy Valentine’s Day!