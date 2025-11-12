Ranking the Best Episodes of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” starring Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olsen and Danny DeVito has only gained popularity for its crude humor and chaotic adventures.

The creative choice to make every character irredeemable is a bold one, but it works. The show has gained a cult-like following since its humble beginnings in 2005 for the simple concept of the worst people in Philadelphia owning a bar together.

In their 17 year run there are a few episodes that showcase how truly horrible and hilarious the gang can be.

“Time’s Up for the Gang” (Season 13, Episode 4)

"Time's Up for the Gang" (Season 13, Episode 4)

Time's up for the gang when their bar makes the list of most dangerous bars for women, and they're forced to attend a sexual harassment training. There is no better place for the gang to get exposed than surrounded by people who point out how insane their everyday behaviors are. The show runners like to bring in a classic "straight man" character to remind viewers that the gang's actions are genuinely insane. "Time's Up for the Gang" is one of the funniest episodes because of how on-the-spot the characters are, as they try to contribute to and succeed in sexual harassment training while confidently doing everything wrong.

“Gun Fever Too: Still Too Hot” (Season 9, Episode 2)

"Gun Fever Too: Still Too Hot" (Season 9, Episode 2)

Frank gets the gang "hot" about the gun problem in Philadelphia. Dennis and Dee attempt to buy a gun, while Mac and Charlie protect a local high school by brandishing weapons on the grounds. Dee's backstory in this episode is one of the funniest things about her character. She is denied a firearm because she set her college roommate on fire and feels entirely justified in her decision. Charlie and Mac, however, fully believe they are protecting students by carrying a gun and a sword (yes, a sword) outside a school to deter attackers. The pairings in this episode are amazing and the characters play off of each other really well to accomplish different goals.

“Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs” (Season 11, Episode 5)

"Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" (Season 11, Episode 5)

After burning their rent-controlled apartment to the ground, Mac and Dennis buy a house in the suburbs and slowly descend into madness. Dennis and Mac take on a marriage-type relationship in this episode, with Dennis as the angry husband and Mac as the self-conscious wife who cooks the same dinner — Mac's Famous Mac and Cheese — every single night. The two drive each other crazy and take drastic actions to address their declining mental states. Dennis' rage is on full display in this episode in a much stronger way than in a typical episode. "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" is a little out of the ordinary of a typical episode but in the best way.

“Mac is a Serial Killer” (Season 3, Episode 10)

"Mac is a Serial Killer" (Season 3, Episode 10)

There is a serial killer loose in Philadelphia and the gang suspects Mac. While Charlie, who watches too much "Law and Order" tries to defend Mac using his made-up legal knowledge, Dee and Dennis try to get in the minds of the serial killer by stalking a young woman. This episode is truly one of my favorites because of the ridiculousness of the characters' belief that Mac is a serial killer and the way that they each go about dealing with the news.

“Mac and Dennis Break Up” (Season 5, Episode 9)

"Mac and Dennis Break Up" (Season 5, Episode 9)

Dee, who has a cat stuck in her walls, tells Dennis and Mac that they are "too close" for friends. The two co-dependant roommates decide to take some time apart and in the midst of their separation, realize how much they need each other. This episode is so dramatic for such a silly plot line. Mac and Dennis's relationship away from the rest of the gang is always going to be hilarious. In fact, it's always funny to see the way the characters interact with each other away from the rest of the group. "Mac and Dennis Break Up" shares their relationship in the most dramatic and ridiculous way possible making it one of my favorite episodes.

“Dee and Dennis Go On Welfare” (Season 2, Episode 3)

"Dee and Dennis Go On Welfare" (Season 2, Episode 3)

Dee and Dennis quit their jobs at the bar to achieve their big dreams but get addicted to crack instead. Charlie and Mac steal all of Frank's money and go on a joyride. This is one of the first episodes that truly got me hooked on the show. Season two really took the show to a different level and "Dee and Dennis Go on Welfare" is the star. Anytime the show pairs Dee and Dennis, the twins, I'm a huge fan. The two of them buying crack cocaine on the street is one of the funniest scenes in the show, and I will die on that hill.

“The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention” (Season 5, Episode 4)

"The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention" (Season 5, Episode 4)

When Frank tries to seduce his dead wife's sister at her husband's funeral, the gang decides they need to host an intervention to address his drinking habits because it is starting to affect their own lives. It was hard not to put this episode first because I think it appeals to the widest range of people. Some episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are specific and take a certain knowledge of the show to truly enjoy, but this is not one of them. This is the episode that I would start with if I was showing someone this show for the first time.

“The Golden Bachelor Live” (Season 17, Episode 8)

"The Golden Bachelor Live" (Season 17, Episode 8)

Frank goes on the show "The Golden Bachelor" to find someone to "love." This episode is filmed as if it were actually an episode of "The Golden Bachelor" hosted by Jessie in the mansion. They even film a post-episode interview within the episode. This episode is very different from the typical style of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and a very unexpected twist for the show, but it is so incredibly funny. Danny DeVito, even at 80 years old, is incredible in his comedic timing, reactions and body language. This season brought some steam back to the show which viewers claim was declining as it aged. If you're a fan of "The Golden Bachelor", you have to watch this episode.

“The Nightman Cometh” (Season 4, Episode 13)”