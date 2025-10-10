Ranking the 10 Best Disney Channel Halloween Episodes of Your Favorite Childhood Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disney Channel’s “Monstober” is quickly approaching.

The Halloween-themed episodes of classic Disney Channel original shows from the early 2000s always come back into focus as the weather gets cooler and people are looking for something spooky and nostalgic to remind them of the cozy, silly and spooky parts of the Halloween season.

Here is my ranking of the 10 best Halloween episodes from Disney during the early 2000s. See if you can find your favorite childhood show on this list.

“Cyd and Shelby’s Haunted Escape” (“Best Friends Whenever” Season 1, Episode 9)

“Girl Meets World of Terror 2” (“Girl Meets World” Season 2, Episode 18)

“Torn Between Two Hannahs” (“Hannah Montana” Season 1, Episode 17)

“Horror stories and Halloween Scares” (“Austin and Ally” Season 3, Episode 20)

“Arwinstein” (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” Season 3, Episode 12)

“Scary had a little lamb” (“Good luck Charlie” Season 2, episode 25)

“Helgaween-a-rooney” (“Liv and maddie” Season 2, episode 3)

“the whining” (“jessie” season 2, episode 1)

“the ghost of 613″ (the suite life of zack and cody”) Season 1, episode 19)

“mutant farm” (“ANT farm” season 1, episode 14)