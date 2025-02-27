Reviewing My Favorite Films from the Criterion Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you are not familiar, the Criterion Collection is a stored archive of classic and contemporary films that the organization strives to preserve as physical media. They publish movies of the highest technical quality, enhancing the appreciation for the art of film.

I have seen a handful of movies from the collection, and compiled below is a list of my favorites, in no particular order.

“Wall-E” (2008)

One of Disney’s best animated movies is none other than “Wall-E,” telling the story of the last robot left on earth. While cleaning up the waste-covered planet, he meets and falls in love with another robot and follows her across the galaxy on a wild adventure. This movie has little dialogue in comparison to other films but manages to keep the audience engaged throughout the entire story. The animation and sound design enhance the world and provide a heartwarming, comforting feeling to the viewer. The writers created a relevant plot to the state of our world today with touching robotic love, making a masterpiece in the process.

“Bottle Rocket” (1996)

I love when you watch a director’s first project and see the pieces of their expert craftsmanship start to form. As Wes Anderson’s first film, “Bottle Rocket” accomplishes so much by doing so little. It is a coming-of-age crime drama about three friends who plan to go on a crime spree but know nothing about robbing people. The cinematography and comedic dialogue are amazing, and the charisma it holds shines through every scene. You can tell based on the way it is shot that it is a film made with love and ambition by good friends. What more could you ask for?

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

Fun fact: “The Breakfast Club” was written by John Hughes in two days. For the amount of character development and accurate teenage angst representation, it rightfully belongs in the Criterion Collection. If you have not seen this classic film, it revolves around five high school students from different cliques coming together in detention against an evil principal and learning about themselves in the process. This story has one of the few plots that intricately captures what it feels like to be a teenager, navigating the chaos of identity and figuring out that your peers are a lot more similar to you than you think.

“Parasite” (2019)

“Parasite” is such a unique film that creates a relevant display of how greed operates in society and how people in the system feed off of each other. It is directed by Bong Joon-ho and includes riveting cinematography and music that creates spine-chilling suspense. We watch the Kims, a poor family living in South Korea decide to infiltrate the household of a rich family, the Parks, and leech off of their resources. The film shows how money influences the way people behave and provides an insightful and relevant take on modern society today.

“The Princess Bride” (1987)