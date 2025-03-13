Ranking My Favorite Downtown State College Coffee Spots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a THON 2025 dancer, I had to cut out caffeine two months ago so my body could detox from it. There was one major problem with that: I love coffee and I’m majorly addicted to it.

It’s been two months and I still say it feels like someone clipped my wings. Mid-afternoon comes and I hit a slump. My extra sparkle, the pep in my step… it disappeared with the caffeine.

I know this sounds pretty dramatic, but I mean it when I say I love it. If there’s one requirement I have for my future home it’s that it’s near a cute local coffee shop where I can get my seasonal beverages and daily iced chai.

All this to say, I’ve had a lot of time to think about my favorite coffee places over these long, torturous two months of no caffeine. I contemplated where I wanted to go the day after THON for my first chai, so I began ranking the downtown coffee spots in my mind and decided to present that ranking to you.

To be clear, this list does not include Starbucks or Dunkin’ because I didn’t think it was fair to compare those chains to local places. I love a quick mobile order at Dunkin’ when I’m in a rush in the morning, but with this ranking, I’m talking about ambiance (which, let’s face it, is not the fluorescent lights and bright orange and yellow stools at Dunkin’).

I considered the quality of the drinks and food, pricing, the vibe and the hang-out-ability of these locations. How long can I linger in these spaces sipping my coffee and writing a paper or hanging out with friends?

I hope this little list inspires you to head downtown and support a local business (and a caffeine addiction) today.

Irving’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irving's (@irvingspsu) There is no hate in my heart for Irving’s. Actually, I really love their green smoothie and their bagels. However, it’s in last place because, in terms of coffee, Irving’s is not my favorite and their chai unfortunately tastes like cinnamon floating in milk to me. The pricing is fine, but this is not the kind of environment where I want to sit to work for a long period of time. Upstairs has lots of natural light but it’s always so busy, and the basement is dark and dated. Irving’s is a great place for meeting with friends for breakfast, but it is not my favorite to go sit alone, do work and sip a coffee. Elixr View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elixr Coffee Roasters (@elixrcoffee) I know this is an exceptionally hot take. So many people love Elixr. I probably would like it more if I could ever get a seat there. I have gone to Elixr to meet people so many times, and in my four years at Penn State, I’ve only been able to get a seat once. I’m dead serious. Once. Every time I go to Elixr, I end up either standing in an awkward corner to talk to whoever I went there to meet or getting a to-go cup and walking down to Panera or Webster’s. Their chai is good but it’s not my favorite. I find their other coffee a little too bitter for my taste, too. I love a seasonal drink, but when I got pumpkin spice lattes there this fall, I couldn’t really taste any pumpkin over the bitterness of the espresso. Elixr is gorgeous inside. Truly, the vibe is incredible. I love the ambiance. But this is not the place for you if you’re trying to meet with a group of friends. If you’re going alone to sit and work you might have a better chance. I’d recommend going either really early or late in the day. If you go any time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., your odds of getting a seat are slim. coffee, hemp & tea Coffee, Hemp & Tea is such an underrated gem. It’s a cute, small building on West Foster Avenue and you’ll be able to smell the authentic Puerto Rican coffee beans as you walk down the street. I was lucky enough to go on opening weekend two summers ago and met one of the owners and his daughter. He was so sweet and told my friend and me all about how the business was his family’s dream. Coffee, Hemp & Tea is the only place I’ve ever seen serve a PB&J coffee with actual peanut butter and jelly melted by the hot coffee, and I absolutely loved it. The only reason it’s not higher up on my list is because it is a pretty small space. I’d consider it more of a “to-go” coffee shop. There just isn’t a lot of space to camp out and work for an afternoon or bring a big group to meet. Seriously though, I cannot recommend stopping by this shop enough. It has so many fun coffee flavors made from scratch and it’s a small business you’ll want to keep supporting. Abba java View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abba Java (@abbajavapsu) Abba Java is such a nice space for college students who are struggling financially because everything they serve is free. Free Wi-Fi, free food and, you guessed it, free coffee. When I describe a church basement with free coffee, I know you’re picturing a dingy basement with one pot of coffee. That is not the case here. This is a brightly lit, colorful and well-decorated space full of tables with fairy lights strung around the room. It’s an inclusive environment where all students are welcome, so please don’t feel like you can’t utilize the space if you aren’t Christian or part of a church. It’s simply an environment where students can work or meet with friends without spending any money, no questions asked. The coffee is genuinely incredible. I am a huge fan of “The Emma Special,” which is fitting for me. There are different pastries every day — sometimes donuts, sometimes bagels, sometimes mini apple pies but there is always food available if you’re hungry. It’s a fun environment where unexpected things can happen. The last time I was there, a guy walked in with a parrot that hopped around the table while he ate. I live for the Abba Java lore. Sowers Harvest Cafe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sowers Harvest Café (@sowers_at_statecollege) Sowers Harvest Cafe is an adorable space with the best soft pretzels in State College. I think about the pesto dip with a soft pretzel at least twice a week. On top of that, they have amazing coffee. Sowers is such a perfect brunch spot to meet with friends, talk, eat and drink some amazing coffee. It’s a little pricier, but the quality of the food and drinks is well worth it. There is fun outdoor seating in nice weather, too. It’s not my top recommendation for solo work though. It’s more of a social environment and can get busy and loud quickly. webster’s bookstore cafe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Webster's Bookstore Cafe (@webstersbookscafe) I fell in love with Webster’s very early in my freshman year. Not only does it have great coffee, but it is also overflowing with affordable used books, records and vintage items. This is the perfect (literally) underground spot to curl up at a table surrounded by books and the smell of coffee to read, work or meet with friends. They also have incredible vegan and vegetarian options and do a weekly community meal ($14 if you can, $12 for students and free if you need) on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sundays from noon to 2 p.m., they frequently have local performers come in. I was lucky enough to be there twice for a local jazz band and the ambiance of the entire room was genuinely incredible. People were laughing and talking, the bass was killing it on stage and the coffee smelled and tasted amazing. I cannot recommend Webster’s enough. Vibe Coffee Co. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibe Coffee Co. (@vibecoffee) My favorite coffee shop in State College is Vibe. It’s the first place I suggest when I’m meeting with someone. Even though the shop is small, there’s always a free seat. It’s an amazing environment to sit alone at a small table to work or catch up with friends. The coffee is genuinely the best I’ve ever had. The signature lattes are amazing, and I’m a huge fan of the split cup — a heart-shaped cup that holds two types of coffee so you can try them both. Between the Beachy Beaver (coconut and banana), Berry Borough (strawberry and vanilla), Grilled Stickies (brown sugar cinnamon and caramel) and all of their other amazing options, Vibe is truly so creative with what they offer. I’ve tried quite a few signature lattes off the menu, and every single one has been delicious. Vibe is just consistently that good. Lately, I’ve been a huge fan of the pink cold foam and the little stickers they’ve been adding to drinks for Valentine’s Day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibe Coffee Co. (@vibecoffee)

We are so lucky to be at Penn State surrounded by so many amazing local businesses. Today, get your coffee fix at one of these locations and help keep them going for years to come.

Love, your local caffeine addict.