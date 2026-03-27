Ranking Harry Styles’ ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, March 6, Harry Styles finally gave his beloved fans “HS 4 at midnight” after releasing his fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” After listening to the album a couple of times over, and letting it simmer over the weekend, here is my personal ranking of the “KISSCO” track list.

My initial prediction for the album was that it would be discothèque music, naturally. I was ready for high energy, high beats and dance heavy music. I felt it was going to be very different from his previous albums in a relative way as “As It Was” and “Aperture” give similar vibes in terms on album singles.

To fully preface the rankings, I love the entire album so much. I don’t think there is a single bad song. That being said, it’s a ranking for a reason, there will be a last song, and it’s purely personal.

“The Waiting Game” The more I listen to this song, the more I love it. Easily, it has to be my favorite. Styles really got creative with his instrumental mediums, and I’m here for it. This song is the “Grapejuice” of HS 4; plus, how can I not be obsessed with all the “Heated Rivalry” edits to this song? “Ready, Steady, Go!” Initially, this song was my favorite. The beat is so danceable, and his voice sounds so good. The way he says “ready, steady, go” scratches an itch in my brain perfectly. It’s exactly what I expected from the album: high energy and a quick beat. Next to that, the repetition makes the song complete. It works so well in favor of this song. “Pop” My first thought was how cool this song was. The song is danceable to the max, and it’s definitely a song I’d be thrilled to see in concert. It’s giving Louis Tomlinson mixed with 5 Seconds of Summer, which is no surprise considering the history. A few seconds into the song and I’m transported back at the “Cinema.” “Taste Back” Honestly, it’s hard putting this song so low despite the fact that it’s high up. This song feels like early 2010s pop music, which I really enjoy. As a song, “Taste Back” is lyrically great, and the musicality mixed with the lyrics creates such a flow that I can’t help but bop around to. “Coming Up Roses” I’ve been waiting for this song’s release since I heard the chorus clip on TikTok, and I can confirm, it’s as amazing as I expected. I was absolutely floored when I heard the full-on orchestra come in, truly full-body chills. This song is exactly what the fans needed. “Carla’s Song” I love a tribute song that so specifically references someone. I think it’s one of the sweetest things someone can do. This song felt new, not recycled. There’s high danceability, especially during the ending pick-up. Plus, HS is sounding good. “American Girls” During my first listen, I was unsure of this song. It seemed forgettable in the mix of songs. However, the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. It’s definitely one of the more chill songs on the album; the song feels like sitting on the beach, listening to waves lap. “Season 2 Weight Loss” While it’s low on this list, I really appreciated this song. I liked how it represents this ‘reinvention of Harry Styles. “Season 2 Weight Loss” is definitely more of what I expected of the album; you can hear the One Direction in him slipping out, and I am here for that. Plus, it has a great dancing beat. “Aperture” We all know and love the album single; honestly, it’s a great first single banger. It feels like headphones blasting the song like dancing around my room. I think it being released before the rest, and me playing the song on repeat, it happened to fall lower than others. Though I still love the song regardless. “Paint By Numbers” I think it’s criminal that I am putting this song so low. The slower melody, nostalgic and weary, really breaks it apart from the album. Yet, I think the deeper meaning of the struggles he faces as a public figure speaks numbers on societies views on celebrities, and I appreciate that. I love the little pick-ups in the song, and still love it dearly. “Dance No More” This song had my fists pumping and my shoulder dancing, just like Styles on “X-Factor.” Unfortunately, the song, as great and fun as it is, doesn’t fully do it for me compared to the other songs. Though I do love the “respect your mother” line. “Are You Listening Yet?” On first listen, I was not obsessed, and as I kept listening, it grew on me. I liked the pick up at the chorus, and it definitely brings the dancing at the disco energy. However, out of the entire album and a ranking where a song has to go last, it’s this one for me.

Not everyone’s going to agree with this ranking, and that’s ok, we all have our own opinions. I’m sure I will change my opinions in a few months as well.

“Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” was exactly what the fans needed. Long awaited and Styles’ definitely delivered.

Now that HS4 is here, we can look forward to the “Together, Together” tour and beg for snippets of HS5.