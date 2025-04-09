The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grab your passport — Max’s hit drama series “The White Lotus” is back, and this time, at a luxurious 5-star resort in Thailand.

The series is well known for its interwoven character-driven narrative style, which slowly builds up tension across the episodes and usually ends with some explosive drama (and death). Each season has an almost completely new cast of characters, all with unique backstories and secrets.

Season 3 contains some of the show’s most controversial characters thus far — with one involved in a money-laundering scheme, another plotting to get revenge for the murder of his father and a set of brothers who seem a little too close for comfort.

Here’s a ranking of these characters, from worst to best.

Greg/gary

Evil, evil man. It was an unpleasant surprise to see Tanya’s ex-husband Greg (Jon Gries) pop back up onscreen for this season of “The White Lotus.” Greg is responsible for Tanya’s death, who was arguably one of the most fun characters in the entire show. He will never be forgiven, and now he seems to be coming for Belinda, too.

Gaitok

Sometimes being a total simp is OK, but not when you’re supposed to be on the clock as a security guard for a 5-star hotel. Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) is simply not a very interesting character, and he’s honestly pretty annoying in every scene he’s in. There was a break-in and robbery at his hotel and he barely bat an eye, and then he lost the one thing he was in charge of, one that should fall into the wrong hands. Mook deserves better than him.

Rick

This might be a little controversial, but Rick (Walter Goggins) is just not a good person and it’s incredibly hard to be on his side in any situation. Rick is potentially the worst boyfriend on planet Earth, is always thinking about only himself and has a revenge fantasy of killing the man who murdered his father. Why did he wait this long to do it? Not sure.

Kate

It’s hard to keep track of some of the character’s names in “The White Lotus,” but it’s almost impossible to remember Kate’s (Leslie Bibb). She’s been referred to as “the bob one” many times on social media since this season’s release, as her short blonde hairdo accentuates her Karen-esque character. It was revealed early on in the show that Kate might not share the same liberal political beliefs as her two friends, which caused tension in the group. She also isn’t as eager to let loose and get crazy as the other two are, which makes her less fun of a character to watch.

Timothy

The patriarch of the Ratliff family is going through some major troubles in Thailand. Timothy (Jason Issacs) was caught red-handed in a massive money-laundering scheme and is constantly dodging phone calls on vacation to delay the inevitable. He’s going to prison. It’s somewhat comical to watch his crashes over this. Overall, Timothy is not one of the strongest characters in the show.

Mook

Nothing is necessarily wrong with Mook (Lalisa Manobal); she just doesn’t add much to “The White Lotus.” She has breezy banter with Gaitok while they’re on breaks and it does seem like she might be stringing him along. Is she really as innocent as she seems, or is there something darker hidden?

Jaclyn

Now, this is a tough one. On one hand, Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) is a bubbly, adventure-seeking character who is excited to spend a vacation with her two best friends. On the other, she’s a snake in the grass who clearly cares more about her own desires and self-image than her friends. She is a deeply layered character which makes her incredibly fun to watch, but it’s hard to root for her sometimes.

Chloe

Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) is a young, beautiful model that is for some reason dating Greg. It honestly makes no sense and raises a lot of suspicion with her character. However, she seems like she just wants to have some fun with people her age at the hotel. She’s the life of the party and brings some of the other characters out of their comfort zones, which is positive in some aspects and a little scary in others.

piper

Having Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) lower than her brothers might be a hot take, but there’s reasoning behind it. Piper is by far the most normal Ratliff, and is the whole reason the family came to Thailand in the first place. She’s simply trying to figure out what she wants to do with her life, and thinks she’ll find it among the monks in Thailand. Piper is honestly a pretty relatable character, but doesn’t provide as much juicy drama as her brothers. Photo by nappy from Pexels

saxon

It’s so fun to hate Saxon (Patrick Scwarzanegger). Saxon seems to be a stereotypical southern frat boy with a hunger for women and a scary commitment to his job — but there’s something darker and deeper within him. Discussions about his strange relationship with his brother have been circulating throughout social media for the entire season.

belinda

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) has never done anything wrong in her life. She is the only character who’s been in the show since the beginning, besides Greg, ew, and the audience has really gotten to know her over the three seasons. Belinda is a kind, wholesome character who wants to learn more about wellness and Thai tricks for the perfect spa treatment. She’s a breath of fresh air among the more controversial characters in the series.

lochlan

Is Lochlan (Sam Nivola) really as innocent as he comes off? Lochlan is the perfect character for a show like “The White Lotus.” He’s young, potentially unsure about his identity and slightly disturbed. There’s a lot of different paths his character arc could follow, and hopefully whatever he has going on with his brother is resolved. When Lochlan is onscreen, it’s easy to lock in and try to figure out what the heck is going on in his head.

laurie

Laurie (Carie Coon) is easily the best of the three friends, and is such a delight to watch onscreen. She’s effortlessly funny, more down to earth than Jaclyn and Kate, and doesn’t seem to have any evilness to her like the other two.

chelsea

Everyone who watches “The White Lotus” would agree that Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) is way too good for Rick, and deserves more than what little he gives her in their relationship. Chelsea is a lover girl who feels like she can fix Rick and give him the attention he needs to open up, even when he refuses her over and over. It’s hard to watch her get treated so poorly when she deserves to feel loved and happy.

victoria