Ranking All Of Ariana Grande’s Albums

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Iconic pop star Ariana Grande has recently teased the potential release of her eighth studio album. While this is incredibly exciting news for fans of pop music, it also made me reconsider where all of her current albums fall within my own personal ranking.

While I truly believe that every one of her albums is a no-skip in its own way, I definitely find myself gravitating toward some more than others. With that in mind, I wanted to put together a curated list, ranking her projects from the least to most impactful in my life.

“Thank U, Next”

It physically pains me to place “Thank U Next” in last place in this ranking. This album was definitely symbolic of a moment of moving on for Ariana Grande. Her life had been deeply shaped by trauma, including the Manchester Arena bombing and the loss of rapper and songwriter Mac Miller. The album marks a moment of acceptance in Grande’s life, as she opens up about much of what she has endured. In “ghostin,” she reflects on her attempt, and ultimate inability, to fully open up in a new relationship, still haunted by the memory of Miller. The true strength of the album lies in its ability to seamlessly blend pop hits like “7 Rings,” which explores her growing confidence and success, with more emotionally resonant tracks like “fake smile” and “imagine.” While “Thank U, Next” holds a deeply special place in my heart, it doesn’t carry the same nostalgia for me as some of her earlier albums, and I find myself gravitating slightly more toward her newer work. Nonetheless, it remains a beautifully crafted and executed project that captures a pivotal moment of transition in Grande’s life. Favorite: “bloodline” Least Favorite: “NASA”

“Dangerous Woman”

For many fans, “Dangerous Woman” is the holy grail of Ariana Grande’s discography, and it is easy to see why. While I really admire the album, I would argue that its sultry, slow-burning energy keeps it just outside of my personal top tier. That said, the “latex bunny” aesthetic — bold, feminine and unapologetically mature — is easily one of my favorite eras from Grande. It perfectly complements the direction of the album and reinforces the shift away from traditional pop that she was making at this point in her career. “Dangerous Woman” is especially significant because it marks a clear transition away from her earlier cutesy pop princess image into a more powerful, self-assured artist. Here, Grande fully embraces her identity as a vocalist and performer, showcasing not just emotional depth but serious technical ability Favorite: “Dangerous Woman” Least Favorite: “Sometimes”

“Sweetener”

This album was a deeply personal one for Ariana Grande, as it captures many of the emotions that defined her life following the Manchester Arena bombing. I truly admire this project because it shows Grande leaning into a deeper, more grounded tone in her voice. That said, I do find myself missing some of the higher notes and intricate riffs that are so characteristic of her earlier work. Overall, the message of the album feels incredibly meaningful. It represents a major moment of healing and self-growth for Grande during this point in her career, as she begins to process and move forward from such a traumatic experience. The lead single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” stands out as especially uplifting and beautiful. It reflects a sense of acceptance and resilience, showing Grande choosing to embrace life and move forward rather than remain defined by the trauma she endured. Favorite: “Goodnight n Go” Least Favorite: “Blazed”

“My Everything”

I would argue that out of all of Grande’s albums, “My Everything” is distinctly her “poppiest,” marking a major transition in the trajectory of her sound. The album is widely recognized for its high-profile collaborations, including Childish Gambino on “Break Your Heart Right Back” and The Weeknd on “Love Me Harder.” Here, Grande fully leans into the pop–R&B fusion she began developing on her debut album, creating both a beautiful and undeniably catchy album. “My Everything” also stands as one of her most commercially successful projects, boasting four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Problem,” “Bang Bang,” “Love Me Harder” and “Break Free.” These tracks helped solidify her as a dominant force in mainstream pop and expanded her reach beyond her earlier, more retro-influenced sound. One area where the album falls slightly short, though, is its track ordering. The sequencing can feel a bit jarring, jumping from sultry ballads like “Best Mistake” to high-energy, synth-driven tracks like “Be My Baby” or “Hands on Me.” While this contrast showcases her versatility, it can also create a sense of inconsistency in sound. Still, despite this minor flaw, “My Everything” remains a standout in Grande’s discography, a defining moment that captures her evolution into a full-fledged pop powerhouse, and an album that continues to hold a special spot in my heart. Favorite: “The One” Least Favorite: “Intro”

“Eternal Sunshine”

“Eternal Sunshine” is truly one of Ariana Grande’s most beautiful works. The glittery, almost fairytale-like aesthetic of the album feels enchanting and immersive, capturing a version of Grande who is finally beginning to reclaim her identity and happiness. Maybe I am a bit biased in wanting to see one of my favorite artists at peace, but what makes this album so meaningful to me is how it reflects a Grande who is able to find beauty in life again, even after something as difficult as a divorce. There is a sense of lightness and renewal woven throughout the project that feels both genuine and hard-earned. More than anything, the album stands out as a portrait of growth. It shows Grande not just surviving difficult moments, but actively reshaping her sense of self and moving forward with intention, which makes it all the more powerful to listen to. Favorite: “the boy is mine” Least Favorite: “ordinary things”

“Yours Truly”

Maybe I am blinded by nostalgia, but I am convinced that “Tattooed Heart” is going to be on my wedding soundtrack. There is something so timeless and sincere about that song that just makes it feel perfect for a moment like that. Ariana Grande’s debut album “Yours Truly” remains one of my favorite projects of hers, which really says a lot considering how much she has evolved over time. There is a warmth and innocence to it that feels so genuine, especially in tracks like “Tattooed Heart,” where her vocals feel both delicate and powerful. Even though her later albums showcase more growth and experimentation, there is something special about the simplicity and emotion of this era. It captures a version of Grande that feels raw, romantic and deeply connected to the music, which is probably why it continues to resonate so strongly. And yes, tears will absolutely be shed if her next album is self-titled. Something about an “Ariana Grande” album would feel so full circle, like a return to herself after everything she has been through, and marking an end to her musical career as we know it. Favorite: “Tattooed Heart” Least Favorite: “Piano”

“Positions”