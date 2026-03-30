Press Pause: Why Taking A Break Might Be The Smartest Move You Make This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time spring rolls around, many college students are running on empty. Deadlines stack up, exams loom and the constant pressure to keep up can leave little room to breathe. Research consistently shows that stress and burnout tend to peak during the academic stretch of the spring semester.

Unlike the fall semester, which has a long winter break, the spring features limited breaks. Without meaningful recovery time, both mental health and academic performance can suffer. Taking a break is not laziness. It is a necessary reset for your well-being to recover.

The Importance of a Cool Down

Taking a deliberate break allows the nervous system to recover after long stretches of stress. For college students, burnout causes emotional exhaustion and a loss in overall motivation which often can lead to depression. This feeling comes from a growing pressure that becomes too much to bear.

Real recovery requires psychological distance from stressors. Stressors such as assignments, exams and the constant stream of notifications whether academic or social.

How to Take a Break That Actually Benefits You

Here are five research-backed ways to recharge.

1. FAMILY TIME

Spending time with family provides emotional support and a sense of belonging. Even simple activities such as sharing meals, watching a movie at home or catching up on a walk can help students mentally escape and avoid burnout.

Supportive family relationships help reduce loneliness and spending any amount of time with loved ones helps manage stress, according to studies from Purdue University.

2. TIME AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

When was the last time you had a break from a screen? Stepping away from social media reduces constant stimulation and comparison, giving your mind the space it needs to fully disconnect.

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that a week-long social media detox led to measurable improvements in mental health among young adults, including reductions in anxiety, depression and insomnia symptoms.

3. QUALITY TIME WITH FRIENDS

Casual time spent with friends does more than lift your mood. Surprisingly, the comfort can shield you from burnout, especially after engaging in stressful activities.

Researchers suggest that these interactions remain low-key with no sort of pressure. The time together gives your well-being the chance to recharge without you even knowing.

A study in Psychoneuroendocrinology (2022) found that interacting freely with a close friend after a stressful task significantly enhanced the recovery of a positive mood compared to being alone.

4. BEING ANTI-SOCIAL, I MEAN PRO-SOCIAL (to Yourself)

Sometimes the best company is no company at all. Stepping away from deadlines and endless notifications gives your well-being the room it desperately needs to breathe. Studies show that intentional solitude restores focus, and eases mental fatigue, proving that doing “nothing” can sometimes be the most productive thing you do all day.

A 2024 study in the Journal of Personality found that just 15 minutes of solitude triggers a “deactivation effect” that lowers high-arousal emotions like anxiety and tension, promoting a restorative shift toward calmness and relaxation.

5. COFFEE CAN ONLY DO SO MUCH

Sleep is one of the most powerful tools you’ve got for staying sane. Chronic sleep deprivation is a significant risk for burnout. Let’s be honest: no amount of coffee can compete with a good night’s sleep.

Sleep is essential for restoring the mental energy needed to manage a heavy workload. Managing a consistent sleep schedule improves overall sleep quality.

This Is Your Reminder to Take a Real Break

Whether it’s spending time with family, catching up with friends, unplugging for a while or simply getting the sleep your body needs, giving your brain space to recover can make all the difference.

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is to pause.