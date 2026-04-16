Predicting Summer 2026 Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trends and fads come and go. But they also recycle. Teens and young adults are in a constant state of keeping up with the latest trends, and likewise, brands and labels are constantly producing products to please these trends.

While trends might not be the most sustainable, and that’s a discussion for another time, it’s how people have lived and gotten their styles throughout the centuries. Even more, it’s how we live. Trends are the culture of adolescence.

Based on current trends and vibes that have rolled around late 2025 to early 2026, here are some of my predictions of future summer fashion trends, or trends that I think will simply stick going into summer.

Flats Flats have quickly started making their way back into trend. These shoes are so versatile, being able to be dressed up or down. Not to mention that when you find the right ones, they can be so comfortable. These shoes are honestly a staple, and I am thrilled to see them back in style. The patterns and styles are endless. Polka Dots, Stripes and Patterns Patterns are back and better than ever. With the polka dot trend popping off as of late, it only makes sense that it will stick well into summer. Though typically seen as “children’s prints,” designers are creating pieces with patterns that are tasteful as ever. Between phone cases, dresses and shoes, patterns like stripes and polka dots are what’s selling fast. Sequins Sequins are one of my favorite mediums in clothing. Are they itchy and scratchy? Yes. But do they look amazing? Absolutely, yes. Especially for a night out this summer, I see sequined tops and dresses coming back — if they ever left— to spend the summer with us. Halter Tops Like flats, halter tops are so versatile. Being both casual and fancy, halters are the perfect summer top style. They are usually light, so in the heat of summer, they are perfect. They also come in pretty much any color, pattern or style that you could want. 2026 is simply the revamp of 2016 fashion. Metal-Framed Sunglasses I think that metal-framed glasses are absolutely timeless. They have flowed through the decades with different shapes, styles, and metals, being a trend that keeps evolving. I mean, when was the last time you haven’t seen aviators being rocked? Recently, a lot of brands have incorporated designs of metal-framed sunglasses, my personal favorite being those from Ray-Ban. Sunglasses are practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be cute. Old Navy Flip-Flops Old Navy flip-flops are my tried and true. They are cheap, and they last. I totally believe that these flip-flops will make a comeback. Not to mention, the variety of patterns that Old Navy sells of their flip-flops is super cute. Everyone needs a pair of “beater shoes” for the summer, and these are just that. They are quick and easy to slip on before leaving the house, whether that’s to go to the beach, grab the mail or go grocery shopping. Gold Jewelry Specifically chunky gold necklaces. I’ve seen the chunky necklaces become increasingly more popular, and I must say, I am here for it. Jewelry is the perfect statement to finish off an outfit, especially when wearing more basics. I also think that jewelry is very individualized, and while there are trends with it, everyone’s stacks, everyone’s style, it’s all different. That’s what I love so much about jewelry: it’s customizable. Leather Bags For this summer’s bag of choice, I think leather bags are going to be all the rage. Not only is the quality typically substantial and durable, but they are such a cute accessory to an outfit. Though not as much as jewelry stacks, I still find bags to be fairly customizable. I love how people add scarves and keychains to make it more personal.

Whether my predictions are right or totally off, I’m excited to see what trends take on the summer of 2026.