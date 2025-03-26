Pinterest Will Help Organize Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Today, it’s an everyday struggle to stay motivated. The one consistent solution I turn to when I feel like I’m in a rut is Pinterest.

One of my most used collections is personally my “study motivation” board. As a current college student, there is nothing more I need than motivation to help myself study.

A fun category of saved images in this collection is studying with friends. I love meeting new people and one of my favorite places to do this is in a class. You can make a great connection with someone if you sit side by side multiple times a week and can provide yourself with a semester-long study buddy.

My study board is filled with photos of fun places to study. It motivates me to get out of my room and pushes me to find a cute area to spend my time in. When I study outside of my room, I find myself studying for longer periods of time and getting less distracted.

I will always save cute graphics filled with ideas like using flashcards or how to break down daunting tasks. I have found so many tips that I consistently use that I would have never even thought of outside of Pinterest.

Finally in my study board, there are cute pictures of study setups with very organized notes. This not only helps me romanticize studying but motivates me to rewrite my notes which is very effective for learning.

I love posting photos casually, but I unfortunately do feel social media post anxiety. If I post on any media platform, I want to make sure I’m posting something people really want to see.

On Pinterest, the layout is different. Though I follow many of my friends, the Pinterest feed has so many photos that I never feel bad about posting photos.

If you take cute fit checks, photos of a sunset or a yummy meal you ate, someone will see that photo, and instead of judging you, they are going to be inspired to do something similar.

I feel like I have a unique style. I have never found the bravery to really branch out other than wearing a funky t-shirt. But when I scroll on Pinterest, I can find someone who looks like me and is wearing something I would like to try wearing.

When I plan outfits for any occasion, the first place I turn to is this social media platform. Pinterest is filled with the most popular and trendy outfits but there is so much more on there to offer that can help you find the confidence to wear stylish clothes more outside of the box.

There are thousands of boards you can create, but I think one of the best ones is a dream board. To achieve what you want in life, you need to believe that it will happen for you.

If you fill your board with healthy foods, studying, cute outfits and hairstyles, there is a big chance that these are going to start rubbing off onto you. Everyone who posts photos on here is just like you, so save what you want and believe that you could be you.

Pinterest has become more than just a social media platform; it’s my main tool for motivation, creativity and expression. If you’re looking to create a space where you can dream and motivate yourself, try and create a board. The best way to make your dreams come true is to truly believe in them — and Pinterest is the perfect place to start.