Phenomenal Thrillers for Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the spooky season approaches, there comes a time, a moment, in which we are searching for a perfect thriller to grasp the essence of the season. During the fall, a spooky read is just what we need to enhance the Halloween season and frighten ourselves with extraordinary novels.

From M.L. Rio to Alex Michaelides, these thrillers will enhance your love of reading.

My top three list of my personal favorite thrillers and mysteries will keep you on your toes and leave you guessing, “who did it?”

“If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio If you love Shakespearean literature, this book is for you. M.L. Rio does a fantastic job of utilizing students’ flaws to amplify her story. Throughout “If We Were Villains,” we see heartbreak, tests of loyalty and suspenseful mysteries. The book centers around Oliver Marks, the main character, who you know is incarcerated for the murder of a classmate from the very first page. Throughout this standalone novel, you’ll explore and uncover the murder through Oliver’s perspective and find out why he was imprisoned for the crime. From suspicious circumstances regarding his classmates to delving too far, Oliver puts himself in a situation he can’t get out of. “Look What You Made Me Do” by Elaine Murphy I originally picked this book up because of the Taylor Swift song title being the book’s title. I found myself loving it very early on due to the nature of family being represented through Carrie Lawrence covering up her serial killer sister’s (Becca Lawrence’s) murderous crimes. Carrie wishes and dreams for a normal life after decades of helping her sister hide her bodies, but after unforeseen circumstances take place, she realizes her sister isn’t the only serial killer in town. Bodies are uncovered, and no one is more shocked than Carrie, knowing her sister’s strategy and realizing she wasn’t there to help hide the bodies. Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides This psychological thriller will keep you guessing throughout the novel. Alex Michaelides crafts a novel in which you never know who the murderer is. As the description states, Alicia Berenson shoots her husband five times in the face and goes mute. Her refusal to speak or provide an explanation for her actions leads to suspicions arising among readers. Theo Faber, a psychotherapist, eagerly steps up to the task of attempting to get Alicia to speak. He needs to know why and hopes to hear her say it. Theo’s search for the truth consumes him in his attempt to unravel a potentially unsolvable mystery.

These three thrillers have such a pull on me every time spooky season arrives. I find myself rethinking the stories and wishing I could read them for the first time again and again. Without thrillers during the Halloween season, I would be lost.

Thrillers are probably one of my favorite genres, so reading a good thriller under a cozy blanket with a candle lit is the perfect feeling to get in the cozy, autumnal mood. Happy spooky season!