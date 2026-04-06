Personal Style > Trends (But I Still Follow Them)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere along the way, “having style” started to feel like keeping up. Not in a fun, experimental way, but in a constant, low-level pressure to be current. What’s in, what’s out, what’s “over.” Every week there’s a new microtrend, a new aesthetic, a new way you’re supposed to present yourself. And even if you don’t think you care, it’s kind of impossible not to notice.

I’ve realized that I like the idea of personal style more than I actually practice it. Personal style is supposed to be this consistent, authentic reflection of who you are. It’s the kind of thing where someone could look at an outfit and think, “That’s so you.” But in reality, my closet is a mix of things I genuinely love and things I definitely bought because I saw them on someone else first. And I know I’m not the only one.

Trends are everywhere, especially in college. You see the same outfits walking to class, the same sneakers, the same basics styled in slightly different ways. It’s not that people don’t have individuality, it’s just that we’re all pulling from the same pool of inspiration: TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest. Even when we think we’re being original, we’re usually referencing something we’ve already seen.

But here’s the thing. Following trends isn’t necessarily fake. It doesn’t automatically mean you don’t have your own style. Trends can actually be a starting point. They give you ideas, help you figure out what you like and what you don’t. The problem is when you stop questioning them.

I’ve definitely had moments where I bought something because it was trending, wore it a few times, and then realized it didn’t actually feel like me. It looked good in theory, or on someone else, but not in a way that made me feel comfortable or confident. And that’s when it hits you that style isn’t just about how something looks, it’s about how it feels when you’re the one wearing it.

At the same time, I can’t sit here and pretend I don’t still follow trends. I do. I see something cute, and I want it. I see an outfit idea, and I try to recreate it. There’s a difference between being influenced and being controlled, but that line can get blurry.

I think what I’m starting to understand is that personal style isn’t about rejecting trends completely. It’s about filtering them. Taking what actually fits your life, your body and your personality, and leaving the rest behind. It’s less about being original in a groundbreaking way and more about being selective.

Realistically, no one exists completely outside of trends. Even the people who seem effortlessly unique are still influenced by something. The difference is that they’re not trying to keep up with everything. They’re choosing what sticks. And maybe that’s what personal style actually is. Not a perfectly curated aesthetic, but a series of choices. Some intentional, some not. Some influenced, some instinctive.

So yeah, personal style is greater than trends. But that doesn’t mean trends don’t play a role. It just means they shouldn’t be the only factor.

I’m still figuring it out. I’ll probably still buy things because I saw them online. I’ll still experiment, still copy outfits, still change my mind. But I’m trying to pay more attention to what actually feels like me, instead of what just looks right in the moment.