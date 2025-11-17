Penn State Winter Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When moving to State College from Boston, a city known for particularly harsh winters, I thought I had nothing to worry about. Flash forward to January, I’m slipping on the walk to all my classes, windburn on my face, coughing nonstop. I knew I needed to adapt to the winters here at school.

Being located right in the middle of a valley, Penn State winters are cold, windy, icy and most notably long. Beginning in late October and continuing to March, the weather conditions are unpredictable and harsh.

So, how to survive this? These products are my saving grace for getting through the winters.

The proper clothing is absolutely essential. Without good, warm clothing, I would never leave my room.

The North Face Parka Jacket The biggest thing you absolutely need is a good winter coat. As someone who routinely looks for cheaper versions of things, a good winter coat is something you cannot cheap out on. This North Face jacket is my personal favorite, but other good options include the Super Puff from Aritzia or any coat from Patagonia. Warm Winter Boots With the amount of snow, hail and freezing rain in State College, a good pair of winter boots is a necessity. This pair from Amazon is both affordable and of good quality. They have lasted me through multiple winters, and always keep my feet from freezing. Another great option is Blundstone boots, which are high-quality and last for years. Good Socks I got these exact socks for Christmas last year and was shocked at how much of a difference they made. I highly recommend wearing these for any walks to class or outdoor events to prevent your feet from freezing. Iced Drink Sleeves If you are a year-round iced coffee drinker, as I am, these are amazing for your morning walks to class. Specifically for the early winter times, when wearing gloves seems slightly intense, these are perfect for keeping your hands thawed. This pack from Amazon comes in multiple cute colors, includes varying sizes for different cups, and is extremely affordable! Aquaphor Aquaphor is my holy grail product for the winter. I use it for absolutely everything: chapped lips, eyelashes and dry skin or eczema. This size from Amazon is perfect to keep on your nightstand or in your backpack. Emergen-C Sickness is rampant around campus during the winter, and often seems unavoidable. I swear by taking Emergen-C year-round, and it’s the most effective way to prevent the PSUflu. It comes in multiple different forms: on-the-go crystals, drink mixes and gummies, making it convenient and easy to stay on top of your health. Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion The worst part about the cold and wind is how dry your face and body become. A good lotion is vital to combating this. My absolute favorite is the EOS Vanilla Cashmere body lotion. Put it on in the morning, after a shower and before bed to ensure that your skin doesn’t become a victim of the weather. A Chunky Scarf The wind in Happy Valley is brutal, and no matter how warm a coat you’re wearing, your face and ears remain unprotected. A cute chunky scarf is the perfect way to warm yourself up while still having some room for style. I love this one from Old Navy: it comes in many colors, is big enough to keep you warm and is affordable.

Penn State winters can be a culture shock to some, but with the right products, you can focus on the good parts of winter and hopefully not freeze.