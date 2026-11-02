Penn State Football Matchups As Pop Culture Rivalries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t understand football, but consume pop culture like it’s your full-time job? I’ve got you covered. I’ve compiled a list of some of PSU’s 2026 football schedule, explained as famous pop culture rivalries.

Apparently, football rivalries can easily be compared to a 2000s teen drama. After all, a Nittany Lion is still a cat, and every good rivalry comes with a catfight.

PSU vs. Michigan: Serena Vander Woodson vs. Blair Waldorf (“Gossip Girl”)

We know that the Upper East Side is no stranger to drama, and surprisingly, neither is college football. Blair Waldorf and Serena Vander-Woodson are best friends one day, and enemies the next. Their longstanding rivalry is one that’s rooted in TV history, competitive streaks and the battle for the spotlight, something these two teams can also easily relate to. This matchup dates back to 1993, upon Penn State’s arrival in the Big Ten. Michigan won their first meeting and has maintained the upper hand in the series, with an 18-10 record in their favor. Much like Waldorf, Michigan has a reputation to uphold and takes that matter very seriously. But Penn State is ready to prove it deserves just as much attention.

PSU vs. Purdue: Sharpay Evans vs. Gabriella Montez (“High School Musical”)

Penn State needs to get their head in the game and “Bop to the Top” of the scoreboard on Oct. 31. Everyone knows that Sharpay Evans is the leading lady of East High, but when Gabriella Montez steps onto the scene, things quickly get competitive. Evans doubted Montez at first, but if “High School Musical” taught us one thing, it’s to never underestimate the underdog. This is a classic battle of an established name against the unexpected challenge. Penn State historically dominates this matchup, with the current record standing at 17-3-1. Despite their most recent 49-10 performance in 2024, it’s important for a team to never get too comfortable in the spotlight. Like Evans, the Nittany Lions have the track record to back up their confidence, but Purdue has a chance to change up the script.

PSU vs. Washington: Paris Geller vs. Rory Gilmore (“Gilmore Girls”)

What’s more competitive than two big-time football programs? Two academically driven girls with their sights on the Ivies. Paris Geller was the smartest girl at Chilton-that is, until Rory Gilmore enrolled. Geller is fiercely competitive, treating every academic task as a matter of life or death. Gilmore, on the other hand, has a way of becoming the star when no one is looking. Penn State has won all four meetups against the Washington Huskies, a relatively new addition to the Big Ten as of 2024. But who knows what’s to come? Gilmore fell behind at first, but quickly got into the swing of things at Chilton. Can Big Ten newcomer Washington, like the new girl in school, surprise everyone and come out on top? Whether it’s on a test or in a game, both of these rivalries are fighting for the same goal: the highest score.

PSU vs. Minnesota: Maddie Ziegler vs. Chloe Lukasiak (“Dance Moms”)

With coordinated plays, intricate footwork and perfectly timed moves, football can sometimes look like a dance-something that the Abby Lee Dance Company girls are no stranger to. Maddie and Chloe grew up together, but the constant comparison and pressure put on them also made them each other’s greatest competition. Penn State and Minnesota have had a relatively close record, with their last meeting in 2024 being a nail-biter, ending with a score of 25-24. Like Ziegler, the Nittany Lions are leading the all-time series, which currently stands at 11-6. But just when we thought Ziegler was the star of the ALDC, Lukasiak always snuck up and reminded us of her talent. The Nov. 14 game will be a close one, and when two programs are competing for the spotlight, no one wants to end up in second place. Let’s just hope the moms stay out of this one.

PSU vs. Rutgers: Regina George vs. Cady Heron (“Mean Girls”)

On Nov. 21, he asked me what day it was. It’s game day! This is a classic new girl versus the queen-bee kind of rivalry. When Cady Heron threatens Regina George’s reign as the “it girl” of North Shore High, tensions become increasingly high. Penn State and Rutgers have a similar dynamic, with Penn State historically holding the upper hand by a long shot with a record of 33-2. Like a teenage drama queen, Penn State has held its head high, walking into this competition. But if we look back on last year’s dangerously close game, where PSU edged out a 40-36 victory, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t get too comfortable. Because despite George’s countless wins, Heron had a couple of tricks up her sleeve too. On Wednesdays, we wear pink. But on Saturdays, we wear blue and white to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

PSU vs. Maryland: Harry Potter vs. Draco Malfoy (“Harry Potter”)