The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

You might get a text from your bestie close to midnight asking for a girls night, maybe it’s a sneaky link or maybe you have to head home for the night and don’t have much time to pack.

Whatever the situation may be, we all find ourselves packing a few necessities last minute just to get us through the night. Below is a list of my six essentials that are an absolute must have for wherever the night brings you.

Lip gloss/lIP PRODUCTS This one is a given. I don’t go anywhere, I mean anywhere, without my lipgloss. This will be a quick way to freshen up your look and keep those lips shining. It also locks in moisture to alleviate chapped or dry lips in the morning. Burst/Pexels AN Extra outfit or undergarments This one isn’t always applicable, but I love to be prepared. You don’t know if your destination is going to be extremely cold or unbearably hot. I suggest wearing a hoodie, but throwing in a tank top and some shorts if you should feel the need to change. This will ensure you can stay comfortable throughout the night and you won’t have to pester your company for clothes to borrow. The undergarments are self explainable, keeping you fresh and clean without many resources. A toothbrush and your skincare These are also pretty self explanatory. You’re going away for a night, but this doesn’t mean we should forget our basic hygiene. Right before you head to bed, grab your little overnight bag, strut to the bathroom and carry out your routine as you usually would. Ah, minty fresh. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Hairbrush or mini brush This is one I tend to forget and therefore I usually wake up with my hair looking a mess. So learn from my mistakes and pack your brush. This will clear up any fly-aways or tangles before or after bed. Mini brushes are actually really compact and really effective. DEODORANT and perfume Throw in a mini deodorant as another quick way to freshen up if things start getting a little heated. MAKEUP I know my makeup girlies are not going anywhere without the necessities. So for this one, I would suggest putting a pencil case or another small bag within your overnight bag to store your makeup. Don’t bring your whole studio, just the essentials. I use mascara, concealer, a little blush and maybe some brow gel. Rare Beauty / ILIA / Tower 28 / Milk Makeup

Packing for an overnight trip doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a few essentials, you can be prepared for anything.

Whether it’s an extra outfit for unexpected weather, a mini deodorant for a quick freshen-up or a brush to keep your hair looking on point, these simple items will ensure you’re ready for whatever the night brings.

Maintaining your basic hygiene with items like a toothbrush and skincare is just as important. For the makeup lovers, keeping it minimal and efficient will save time while still keeping you feeling your best.

With these essentials, you can enjoy a worry-free, comfortable and confident stay no matter where the night takes you. Happy packing!