Overconsumption Is Out: Try “Project Pan”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a year filled with new trends plastered across social media, it is hard to resist the urge to buy the newest, “best” products on the market. It is super easy to find yourself wrapped up in beauty fads, as these trending cosmetics often leave viewers feeling pressured to purchase products simply to keep up.

As makeup overconsumption has grown, leaving many people with drawers full of barely used products, a sustainability-minded TikTok trend called ‘Project Pan’ has emerged in response.

Essentially, Project Pan is a social media challenge in which participants commit to using up all of their existing beauty products before purchasing anything new.

Not only does Project Pan work to limit overconsumption and promote environmental sustainability, but it also helps participants hold themselves accountable. Across TikTok, users share their decluttering journeys, discovering which products they truly use, which can be tossed, and in many productive cases, untouched items that can be donated to individuals in need.

So, how can you get involved as a student? Here is a quick and easy three-step-process I’d suggest as someone who is also aiming to reduce my own makeup collection and really make the most of what I already own.

Collect First, collect all of the makeup products that you own and have a surplus of. I personally own too many lip products for my own good, keeping a couple in my purse, some in my school bag and even more in my vanity. Collect all of these products and put them into one place, so you can get an idea of what you’re working with. Separate Next, you want to work to organize these products into one of three categories: keep, toss or donate. You should aim to place a majority of your products into either the toss or donate pile. As you sort through your collection, take a moment to ask yourself questions like: “Do I really use this often?” or “Would I be upset if this were no longer part of my routine?” Reflecting on these questions can make the decision-making process much easier and help you confidently categorize each product. Any products that are past their expiration date should be tossed, as they would not be safe or useful for you or anyone else. Untouched and unopened items should be moved to the donation pile, while the few products you consider essential to your routine can remain in the keep category. Donate It can be hard to get rid of products that you’ve spent your own money on, but it is important to keep yourself in a realistic headspace. Nobody needs five shades of pink lip gloss, and the more products you own, the less likely you are to be able to use them all before they reach their expiration date. One way to feel better about getting rid of cosmetics is to know that they are going to a better place, where they will be appreciated and used. Aim to do a little research when starting this project by finding the nearest local women’s shelter in your area. If you have any makeup products that remain unused and unopened, consider donating them to individuals who may benefit from these resources. As we are around the season of giving, donating unused products is a simple yet meaningful way to give back to your community!

Project Pan isn’t meant to make you feel guilty about your purchasing habits. Instead, it pushes us to be more mindful about what we already own. By learning to appreciate my routine instead of chasing the newest products, Project Pan has helped me to build a more mindful relationship with beauty.