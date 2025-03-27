The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine you are head over heels for the man of your dreams, and it seems like nothing can defy your feelings for him. All of a sudden, you’re put through the torture of seeing him chase a ping-pong ball.

While this act is extremely niche, it is notoriously known as something that gives women the “ick.” It’s something no girl should have to go through, yet we are all bound to get it at some point throughout a relationship.

While it may seem ridiculous and petty, getting the ick is a universal experience that greatly challenges a girl’s interest in their partner. The question is — how do we get over it?

Step 1: Determine if it’s an ick or a red flag

Often, these two terms are mixed up. Yet one is much more serious.

Actions that cause the ick are typically playful, minuscule and unserious. However, other turnoffs, such as being rude to service staff, having a lot of girl friends or showing up to a date late could be red flags. These are indicators of issues and can significantly affect the trajectory of a relationship.

Step 2: Acknowledge you got the ick

While it may seem obvious, identifying that you go the “ick” instead of subconsciously feeling disinterested because of it is the most important part.

Step 3: Shift your focus to their positive traits

We women often tend to replay the ick in our heads, fixating on it and intensifying the feeling of being icked out.

Instead of doing this, recall your favorite memories of them and why you like them in the first place. This will bring you back to reality and keep your mind off the icky act.

Step 4: Don’t take it too seriously and communicate it

Joking around about getting the ick is often a good way to overcome it, instead of taking it too close to heart. Communicating and laughing about it with your partner without being insulting is a great way to bring it to attention in a lighthearted way.

Being able to tell your partner you got the ick indicates a close relationship with open communication.

Step 5: Imagine your ex doing the same thing

If the previous steps have not yet diminished the feeling of being icked out, imagine your ex doing the same action. It’s a lot more icky, isn’t it?

Now think of your partner doing it again. Suddenly it’s cute and endearing.

Step 6: Identify your own icks

No one is perfect, and while girls coined the term, we are often unaware that we too can give the ick to guys (I know, right? Who would have known?).

According to men, the top female icks include being obsessed with astrology and talking in a baby voice. However, these are more common occurrences and many niche icks remain.

Recalling embarrassing things you have done and acknowledging the fact that you too have likely given a man the ick as well will take your mind off his humiliation and bring you back down to earth.

At the end of the day, getting the ick is completely normal and a sign of a quality relationship. If you have not gotten the ick, I would look into whether your partner is a robot, because let’s be real, we’ve all done some embarrassing things and icked ourselves out.

By following this step-by-step guide, you will return to head over heels in no time and will never have to stress over getting the ick again.