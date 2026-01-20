Outfits To Wear For Spring Rush In Cold Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are planning to rush in the spring at your school, but the weather is already snowy and constantly in the thirties, you might have no idea what to wear. Don’t worry, this article is to help you with what to wear for each round of sorority rush, so that you don’t have to fret about what you want to wear.

PNm orientation

Orientation is just an information session that will go over each step of recruitment for new members. Make sure to dress comfortably, while still representing who you are. I recommend wearing a cute sweat set, leggings or even casual jeans and a cute top.

The biggest piece of advice for this round is not to overthink your outfit. Make sure you are representing yourself and not trying to be someone you are not. To make this round’s outfit more exciting, add fun jewelry or a cute hairstyle.

philanthropy round

Philanthropy Round is when you are introduced to all of the sororities and their causes. For this, you are usually given a shirt that you are required to wear each day. I’d recommend wearing long skirts, cute jeans and leather pants with your shirt. Since you are given restrictions on what you can wear, with the given t-shirt, it’s a good idea to accessorize with jewelry.

Make sure not to alter the shirt unless you are given permission to do so. These shirts are often about the community of sororities, and while it can be cute to cut them to your liking, it is not always a great idea.

sisterhood round

In this round, you will meet with a maximum of seven sororities, finding out what each sisterhood truly is about. For this, you want to dress business casual. Since it’s cold, prioritize dressing warm while you can. Wear skirts with thick tights, thick sweaters and boots. You can also dress up a simple pair of jeans with a cute top and ballet flats.

Make sure to dress comfortably for the weather, but don’t let it determine what you can and can’t wear. If you want to wear a short skirt, go for it. Just make sure to pair it with something that will keep you warm. You would much rather be in something practical, then something that is uncomfortable and makes you lose focus on the fun journey of rush.

preference round

Preference Round is the most dressed up part of rush. It is when you will meet with the two houses that you have narrowed down to. A lot of girls wear dresses, and since it will be cold out, I would say to wear a long one. This way you can wear skin colored tights underneath for an extra layer of warmth. However, if you do this, make sure to wear closed-toe shoes.

Even though it’s cold, don’t feel pressured into wearing a dress based on the weather. Wear whatever makes you the most confident and whatever you feel the most comfortable in. Comfort is definitely key when you are aiming to be yourself.

bid day

For Bid Day, make sure to dress casual. The sorority that you end up joining will most likely give you a shirt, so I would recommend wearing jeans and a tank top. It will probably be in the gym or auditorium, so definitely bring a coat that will keep you warm on the walk there.

Feel free to dress up your outfit with accessories and shoes to really shine through. Remember that the house that you get chose you, and enjoy this moment with your new sisters.

I hope this article was able to help anyone who is rushing in cold weather who is struggling to figure out what to wear. If you are nervous, remember that your personality will shine through no matter what you are wearing. Have fun and enjoy rush!