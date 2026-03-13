This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you stuck with what to wear for St. Patrick’s Day this year? Well, worry no further. This article includes outfit inspiration for St. Patrick’s Day 2026, so that you have the best luck with picking out what to wear.

I know that it can be difficult to pick out an outfit that is cute and funny, so I hope this guide can give you some inspiration to make the task less difficult. You deserve to not only have fun on St. Patrick’s Day, but also to feel stylish and put together.

First things first, everyone loves a funny shirt. It can be so difficult to find the right T-shirt that is both cute and funny, especially when you’re on a time crunch. I’ve found so many great baby tee options on Amazon and Etsy, with sayings that are hilarious.

If you’re up for the task, you can try to make your own shirt for the holiday. For inspiration, I would recommend looking up ideas on TikTok and Pinterest. I’ve found so many cute ideas, my favorite shown below, with the “u” in the word lucky being a lucky charm.

I also love the idea of just dressing up a cute outfit with some accessories. There are countless stores, like Target and Five Below, that sell so many fun accessories for St. Patrick’s Day. Personally, I believe that you can never go wrong with a cute pair of shamrock sunglasses or some green beaded necklaces.

If you are Irish and want to be more traditional for St. Patrick’s day, there are so many websites that sell cute shirts with Irish sayings. You can never go wrong with a Claddagh shirt, after all. This way you can dress up, and impress your ancestors.

I also love a good Guinness sweater that is styled right. I have seen countless girls style them in ways I’ve never thought of, and every time they just look so put together. I love seeing them paired with knee high boots and skirts, preferably gingham to tie in some pattern.

You can truly never go wrong with a monochromatic outfit. I love the idea of a striped green and white set. A set is always a go-to when you don’t want to put too much thought into an outfit, but still want to look put together. It is also a great option if you want a comfier outfit.

If you are looking for a more chic look, I would suggest a black mini skirt with a darker green shirt. This way your outfit is classy, while still pertaining to the theme of St. Patrick’s. An outfit like this screams sophisticated without trying too hard, the perfect vibe to aim for.

Finally, I love green gingham. I think it’s such a cute pattern and if it is incorporated correctly into an outfit, it can be the perfect touch to add a pattern without overthinking anything. If it’s warm enough, of course, green gingham shorts with a St. Patrick’s themed top and a jean jacket is such a cute and simple outfit idea.

I hope that you have found some inspiration as to what you want to potentially wear for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day. While I have listed so many great ideas, remember to wear what you are most comfortable and confident in. I hope you have a great St. Patrick’s Day, filled with lots of luck and fun!