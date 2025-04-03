The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Baseball season has just started, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m sure everyone is so excited about the upcoming games, but what is everyone wearing? If you need a little help this season, I got you.

This first outfit is for those colder games in late March and early April. I’m really hoping I can wear this to an October game.

You can stay warm in this University Tees teddy bear sweatshirt and this Fanatics Varsity jacket.

I paired the sweatshirt and jacket with these Gap jeans that only have one rip to keep you nice and warm. I added the white and red Adidas Sambas to match the Philadelphia Phillies colors. To top off the outfit, I added a classic Phillies hat.

This fit will definitely keep you warm during those cold spring and postseason games.

Outfit number two is that perfect spring day look. It’s not too warm out, but you can still rock this Hype and Vice Penn State Baseball Jersey.

To match the jersey, I picked out these Abercrombie jeans and the matching Adidas Sambas in navy and white. To finish off the look, I picked out this navy Coach Teri Shoulder Bag and this FansEdge Penn State baseball hat.

This outfit is simple and stylish, perfect for any game this season.

My third outfit is still for the colder spring or early fall weather. Starting out with this Nike quarter zip in Phillies Burgundy. I paired the quarter zip with Halara leggings and again with matching Adidas Sambas from Finish Line.

I added the viral sunglasses that I have been seeing all over TikTok. I also added a Crown Minded Phillies baseball hat with the Philly Phanatic.

I think this outfit is great for a breezy game day and is so adorable. I actually have to give my sister credit because she wore this outfit to Opening Day and she looked amazing.

This outfit might just be my favorite. The sweater and the shorts are both from Hype and Vice. This set is so adorable and is great for spring baseball weather.

I picked out navy and gray New Balances from Dicks Sporting Goods. I also paired this look with a white Coach bag and a Penn State baseball cap from 47 Brand.

I love this look, and I am positive no one else would have something like this, except for me, who will be wearing this to the Penn State baseball games.

I love this look too, since it’s giving off model off duty energy.

I picked out this Tiny Turnip teddy bear shirt from MLB Shop. It is a kid’s top, but everyone knows wearing a kids top is the best way to achieve the baby tee look hence the name.

I paired the top with these Hollister jean shorts. They are a little longer, which looks super cute with the baby tee.

I added a pair of New Balance 530 from Anthropologie. I own so many pairs of these sneakers because they are so comfortable, and I get lots of compliments. I added these Bombas socks because they have tons of colors to choose from and look great scrunched.

To finish the outfit I added these tortoiseshell sunglasses from Amazon and these gold knot hoop earrings also from Amazon.

This fit is great for those hot summer game days.

I hope everyone can take away some inspiration for this season. These looks are cute but very simple to recreate for other teams’ colors.

My only request is to get yourself a hot dog and make some TikToks. More importantly, have a good time and enjoy this baseball season!