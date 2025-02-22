Opening Ceremonies: THON Weekend 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

THON Weekend 2025 has officially begun, and there were no dull moments in the first hours.

The energy was high at 6 p.m. when dancers were called to stand, and Dancer Relations revealed the line dance soon after. All eyes were on the stage to learn the moves, including our very own Nittany Lion practicing alongside everyone.

Dancers and spectators alike perform the line dance periodically throughout the weekend as a way to stretch and regroup. The dance is split into sections and chalked full of allusions to Penn State, pop culture references and world news.

A mix of pop songs starts it off before the first singalong verse.

“One day dance in celebration, let’s get going Nittany Nation,” everyone chants before calling out references to the Nittany Inn, the demolition of the press box at Beaver Stadium, Saquon Barkley, the cow on the HUB lawn during finals week, the Palmer Museum, Coach Katie and the Women’s Volleyball National Championship and more.

The second verse references notable world events from the past year. Rebeca Andrade winning Brazil’s first Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics, Sweden joining NATO, the total solar eclipse, 65 national elections throughout the world, former President Jimmy Carter’s death and the beginning of Generation Beta were all mentioned.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement, Chappell Roan’s famous “HOT TO GO!” lyrics, the Domingo SNL skit, Liam Payne’s death, the Costco Guys and Kendrick Lamar’s feud with Drake were also mentioned along with other recent viral moments.

The final verse references Four Diamonds’s pillars: Courage, Wisdom, Honesty and Strength.

“Through our passion hope is grown, stars will always guide us home,” concludes this year’s line dance.

While dancers mostly hang out on the main floor surrounding the stage, there are plenty of massage stations, snack areas and quiet spaces in the hallways throughout the concourse. But in these early hours, everyone packs together to feel the excitement.

As for spectators, the stands filled up quickly. Clubs and organizations group in sections, sporting matching t-shirts, glowing wristbands and signs. Stay tuned for later this weekend when Her Campus at PSU ranks the Greek letters and t-shirts.

A fire alarm sounded shortly after 7 p.m., but it was quickly deemed an accident, and festivities continued as scheduled.

The Fray appeared on stage as this year’s surprise National Act sponsored by PNC, electrifying an already enthusiastic crowd.

The band played “Over My Head (Cable Car),” “Look After You,” “You Found Me” and more of their famous hits. Lead singer Joe King even jumped onto the floor with the dancers at one point while he sang.

He also shared a touching message with the crowd before ending the performance with the band’s best-known song, “How to Save a Life.”

“Music is healing, being together is healing, loving on each other is healing, saying something kind to someone you love is healing…” he said. “Tonight has taken on a new meaning as well, and we’re honored to share it with you.”

The voices of everyone in the stands and on the floor could be heard singing along and swaying together through the final song.

There’s still plenty of excitement left for this weekend: the Dancer Pageant, the Kids Talent Show, the Pep Rally, the Kids Talent Show and Family Celebration, the Total Reveal and plenty of other performances and entertainment. Whether you’re planning to spend the weekend in the BJC or watch from home, remember THON’s main mission — FTK.

Happy fifty-third THON everyone!