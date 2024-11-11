This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

One of the biggest challenges at college for me is maintaining a healthy meal routine. With limited time and a tight budget it can seem almost impossible to eat nourishing, real food.

Although I love to experiment in the kitchen, there are certain nights where takeout or whipping up ramen seem like the easiest options after a long day. One-pan dinners are the closest solution I have found for this common struggle among many college students.

These meals are not only simple and delicious, but they also save me time, money and the hassle of doing dishes.

One pan dinners have been a real lifesaver throughout college. The provide a quick and tasty way to enjoy healthy meals without extensive prep or cleanup.

Here’s to making the most of your time in the kitchen while staying fueled and happy!