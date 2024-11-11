One of the biggest challenges at college for me is maintaining a healthy meal routine. With limited time and a tight budget it can seem almost impossible to eat nourishing, real food.
Although I love to experiment in the kitchen, there are certain nights where takeout or whipping up ramen seem like the easiest options after a long day. One-pan dinners are the closest solution I have found for this common struggle among many college students.
These meals are not only simple and delicious, but they also save me time, money and the hassle of doing dishes.
- One pan Salmon dinner
This one pan salmon dinner comes from Erin Lives Whole and is gluten-free and pescatarian.
What You’ll Need:
- Salmon
- Potatoes
- Asparagus
- Olive Oil
- Mustard
- Maple Syrup
- Garlic
- Salt, Pepper and Paprika
What You’ll Do:
- Preheat your oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- *Recommended step* microwave the baby potatoes for 2 minutes to pre-soften.
- Place the asparagus on the baking sheet, drizzle 2 tbsp of olive oil, 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 tsp of pepper on top then toss.
- Place the potatoes on the baking sheet next to the asparagus and drizzle with 2 tbsp of olive oil, 1/2 tsp of salt, and 1/4 tsp of pepper then toss.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. While that’s baking, begin preparing the salmon.
- Whisk together 1 tbsp olive oil, grainy mustard, maple syrup, garlic, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp of pepper, and paprika.
- Once the vegetables are cooked, place the salmon skin side down on the sheet and brush the fillets with half of the sauce. Spoon the remaining sauce on the potatoes and asparagus.
- Bake for 12-14 minutes or until salmon is fully cooked and enjoy.
- One Pan gnocchi
This is a five ingredient gnocchi meal with all things from Trader Joe’s, yum.
What You’ll Need:
- 16 oz gnocchi (shelf stable)
- Pesto
- Shallot
- Burrata
- 16 oz cherry or grape tomatoes
What You’ll Do:
- Preheat your oven to 425°F while thinly slicing your shallot.
- Place the gnocchi, tomatoes, sliced shallot on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Season with salt & pepper and bake for 30 min, giving it a toss halfway through.
- When done, plate and toss with a big spoonful of pesto and top with torn pieces of burrata and you’re done.
- one pan chicken apple sausage and veggie
This a perfect fall and winter meal that can be a perfect meal prep option.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 pack of sweet apple & honey sausage
- 1 cubed sweet potato
- 1 sliced shallot
- 2 cups of chopped kale
- 1 cup thinly sliced Brussel sprouts
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp of garlic powder
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup of crumbled goat cheese
What You’ll Do:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F.
- Add veggies and sausage to the pan and coat with olive oil.
- Add your seasonings and mix everything well.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Toss and turn your oven up to 400 and bake for 5-10 more minutes until everything is golden.
- Top with dried cranberries, goat cheese and a drizzle of the maple balsamic dressing. Easy and tasty.
- One-Pan Roasted Chicken, Potatoes and Leeks
-
This sheet meal is easy but feels fancy, I totally recommend if you’re looking for something unique.
What You’ll Need:
- Bone-in chicken thighs
- Potatoes
- Leeks
- Fresh dill
- Arugula (optional, but recommended)
- Creamy garlic dill sauce (optional, but recommended)
What You’ll Do:
- Toss the chicken thighs and potatoes with olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper and a little sriracha.
- Spread them on a greased baking sheet pan and bake at 425°F for 15 minutes.
- Add leeks and drizzle more olive oil over the leeks then combine with salt and pepper and lemon zest.
- Check if the chicken is done, the potatoes and leeks should be tender and caramelized and then serve with arugula, then enjoy,
One pan dinners have been a real lifesaver throughout college. The provide a quick and tasty way to enjoy healthy meals without extensive prep or cleanup.
Here’s to making the most of your time in the kitchen while staying fueled and happy!