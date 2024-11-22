This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Ready to book your next nail appointment? Before you do, take a look at some of these trending colors and designs to help you pick the perfect nail for this season.

Cherry red

In my opinion, you can’t get more classic than a cherry red nail in winter. This color is perfect for the holidays and radiates a trendy yet tasteful vibe at the same time. Not only that, but red is known for being naturally eye catching and can create a desirable aura. Don’t believe me? Check out what psychologists and experts have to say about “the red nail” theory.

Bows

Bows are a major trend right now — and for good reason. Add a cute bow design in any type of pattern or color you want for a festive spin on otherwise plain nails. The possibilities of different combinations are endless, but no matter what you choose, you’re sure to have fun and girly nails.

dark blue

This deep blue color may be my favorite color of the season, reminding me precisely of a nostalgic, snowy night. These nails are perfect for achieving the winter “clean girl” aesthetic. Dark blue is a simple yet striking shade, which is sure to instill confidence in anyone who gets to flaunt this nail color.

tortoise shell

Tortoise shell is the absolute “it girl” print of the season. It is a perfect blend of all the warm, cozy tones including amber, gold and hues of brown. Tortoise shell has been trendy since the ’90s. It is just so timeless that it continues to make its return in popularity yearly during the autumn and winter months. It simply has an undeniably chic nature.

Plum

I personally believe purple is such an underrated nail color. This deep plum is such a beautiful, wintery shade. Plum is also extremely versatile. It pairs very nicely with all the typical winter clothes colors including dark grays, blacks and cool tones. This is the perfect nail color if you’re looking to make your nails classy yet unique.

evergreen aura

Aura nails are all the rage right now. Similar to ombre nails, aura nails create a natural looking blend of different shades within a color palette. I think this evergreen color blur is elegant and great for the holiday months. Not a big fan of green? Recreate the dreamy design with other winter colors such as navy, maroon or burnt orange.

brown chrome

Brown is known to be a characteristically popular fall and winter color. Instead of settling with a plain brown nail, why not add some chrome powder for some seasonal shimmer? Chrome powder has been a viral sensation in the nail world because it adds a creative element to classic-colored nails.

color block