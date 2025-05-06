Notable Figures in Women’s History

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

March marked the start of Women’s History Month, a celebration that began back in 1987. While every day of the year should be marked with the acknowledgment and celebration of the amazing things women have contributed to society, March acts as a targeted month in which we can loudly share our appreciation for women all around the globe.

Below are five of the many notable women who have made an incredible impact on society. These women, along with many others, deserve their flowers even after Women’s History Month has ended.

Malala Yousafazi

When Yousafazi was eleven years old, the Taliban took over her village in Pakistan and barred women from being able to go to school. For four years, Yousafazi advocated for the importance of education and argued that women should be able to attend school alongside men. In 2012, the Taliban retaliated against Yousafazi’s outspoken protests and shot her while she was on a school bus. After years of recovery, Yousafazi decided that she would not be deterred by this violent attack and created the Malala Fund, which raised money to provide girls around the globe with an education. Her fund was such a huge success that she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and became the youngest recipient of this award ever. Yousafazi’s story has inspired many young women around the world, and proves that through resilience and determination, anything is possible.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg graduated at the top of her class from Cornell University and later received her law degree from Columbia University. She did this all while taking care of her husband, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer, as well as raising her children. Ginsburg found it very difficult to find any jobs, even after receiving degrees from such prestigious universities. The jobs she did hear back from did not pay her nearly as much as they paid their male employees. She was not deterred and in 1993, Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court. There, she fought for women’s rights, a notable moment being when she won the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which ensured that women were getting paid fairly. She was the first Jewish woman and the second woman overall to serve on the Supreme Court.

Martha P. Johnson

Johnson was a very prominent advocate for gay and transgender rights during the Stonewall era. She was vocal about her disdain for the exclusion of trans and gay people of color from the LGBTQ+ community and acted as a voice for those who were kept out of the limelight. Many young transgender individuals found comfort and support from Johnson and saw her as a mother figure in their lives. Unfortunately, Johnson experienced many hardships, including mental health issues and suffering from HIV, culminating in her tragic death, in which her body was found in the Hudson River. Despite these struggles, she became a prominent figure in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and remains an inspiration for thousands of queer people today.

Ida B. Wells

Wells was born into slavery and later emancipated. When she was 16, both of her parents passed away from yellow fever and she was left to take care of her six younger siblings. After being a school teacher, Wells entered the world of journalism and researched cases of lynching within the Black community. She also touched heavily on Black feminism and the importance of social services. Her writing and research helped bring family members of those who had been lynched some sense of peace and justice.

Frida Kahlo