In recent years, Netflix has been on a rampage of cancelling their original shows after one or two seasons, leaving audience members frustrated and unsatisfied.

These are the standout programs that deserved more time to shine but were cut short too soon.

“I Am Not Okay With This” (2020)

A 2020 drama comedy titled, “I Am Not Okay With This,” was a refreshingly relatable coming-of-age story about a teenage girl with a supernatural twist. We follow the main character Sydney Novak as she navigates high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with strange, new superpowers. It depicts the frustrations and struggles of adolescence while offering a gripping mix of emotional depth and a fresh take on teen romance. The grief she experiences is manifested through her powers, which matches the inner monologue the format uses in a perfect match. Despite its unique premise and captivating character development, the show cancelled after one season, leaving the series on a cliffhanger while fans yearn for more of Sydney’s complex journey.

“The Society” (2019)

In the mystery sci-fi drama known as “The Society,” teenagers have to run their community when the townspeople suddenly disappear. As they try to survive and navigate their new reality, tensions rise and the group face complex moral dilemmas while living in a lawless land. In comparison to other Netflix originals, the show’s unique and intriguing concept sets it apart by blending elements of survival drama and providing thought-provoking social commentary. The character depth and relationship dynamics make for a compelling narrative. The show concluded after only one season, leaving many questions about the nature of their town unanswered.

“Julie and The Phantoms” (2020)

“Julie and the Phantoms” is another show with a supernatural twist, being that main character Julie summons the ghosts of a ’90s pop-punk band. The real strength of the show is in the writing and character connections. As Julie grows closer with the band members through performing, it shows how healing music can truly be. The heartfelt performances and original music bring the emotional depth to the next level, resonating deeply with the audience in an authentic and impactful way.

“Grand Army” (2020)

The show “Grand Army” revolves around the lives of five different teenagers attending the largest high school in Brooklyn, New York, as they navigate a chaotic world. It is grittier than a typical high school drama and tackles mature themes of sexual, racial and economic politics. The individual stories weave into a collective narrative that captures the tension between personal growth and the societal pressures that shape the lives of young adults. By giving a voice to the complex experiences of its characters, “Grand Army” paints a vivid portrait of what it means to grow up in today’s world.

“Everything Sucks!” (2018)