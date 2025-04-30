My Two Favorite ‘Teen Wolf’ Character Arcs

Stiles, portrayed by well-known actor Dylan O’Brien, immediately steals the show. I never noticed, however, the absolute growth his character goes through until I started to rewatch the series.

In Season 1, Stiles is portrayed as being the “awkward nerd,” a part of the outcasts in high school, along with his best friend Scott. They spend the entire season trying to go out with girls that they like, with only Scott being successful.

Stiles is such a great friend and a very outgoing person, and at the beginning of the series shows that through this support of Scott in school, his research of werewolves and the constant attempts he makes to ask out his school crush, Lydia.

As the series goes on, however, Stiles changes, and not just because he starts to grow up.

He starts to become more interested in solving mysteries and completing lots of research, which is shown quite literally when he uses his wall (and later gets his own whiteboard) to map out all of the supernatural mysteries in town like cops do at the police department.

He becomes more confident, taking up his baseball bat and his wits against enemies instead of hiding and running away. He marches into battle without a supernatural defense, trusting in his friends and his sheer will to survive.

Siles also displays this newfound confidence in his romantic life. He has the courage to finally ask out a girl he likes, who rejects him. However, he continues his search, finally getting the bits of romance he deserves, even having a girlfriend at one point.

Finally, Stiles grows overall as a person. He becomes completely selfless, telling his friends to sacrifice him in the worst of situations if it is for the greater good.

He still keeps the quirks that make Stiles himself, such as his frequent ADHD-like movement and his sarcasm, but he learns how to work with other people to work towards the greater good.

By the end of the series, we see Stiles go off to college, confident in his abilities and optimistic for his future. He’s ready to use the skills and lessons learned to help people through the FBI, and I’m here for it.