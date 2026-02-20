My Top 5 THON Weekend 2026 Merch Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, the Penn State THON merch drop feels almost as iconic as the 46-hour dance marathon itself, and this year is no exception. Conveniently (or as my mom would say, dangerously), my paycheck hit this morning, so I’ll be making a very intentional stop to the Bryce Jordan Center merch stands.

From hoodies I can already tell I’ll live in, to stickers designed by Four Diamonds Kids at Hershey Hospital, there’s honestly something for everyone.

Here are my top five THON Weekend 2026 items that stood out this year. Also known as the items I’ve already spent half my paycheck on.

Vintage Hoodie The merchandise committee really leaned into THON’s history with “Penn State 1973 Dance Marathon” across the chest of the hoodie. The navy and white design feels super classic. Honestly, it’s like something I would’ve stolen from my brother’s closet, which is exactly why I like it. It reminds me of a hoodie I bought THON Weekend my freshman year that I still wear all the time. It’s simple but still meaningful, nodding to where THON started while also being an easy, everyday Penn State hoodie. And of course, it was the first thing I grabbed as soon as I stepped foot into the Bryce Jordan Center. FTK Trucker Hat Having a hat is probably the most versatile item to have available for purchase. It’s clean, minimal and easy to throw on whether you’re heading to class, running errands or hanging out in the stands during THON Weekend. It feels like one of those pieces you end up wearing way more than you planned because it just works with everything. Plus, you really can’t go wrong wearing a hat. It’s subtle merch that still shows exactly why you THON. Sailboat Short Sleeve Shirt This feels a little different from the usual THON merch, and that’s honestly why it stood out to me. The color is softer than the typical colors THON chooses for merch. The “Let love lead you home” line ties it back to this year’s theme in a way that’s meaningful without being over the top. It’s the kind of shirt you could wear long after THON Weekend, and it wouldn’t immediately feel like THON merch. It’s comfortable, easy to style and just a really nice change of pace. Celebration Hoodie This is definitely going to be the fan favorite piece in the drop, but in the best way. The black hoodie with the colorful confetti and “One Day We Will Dance in Celebration” on the back feels very THON Weekend. It sort of encapsulates why we all do this. I like that the design is on the back because it stands out without feeling like too much from the front. It’s the kind of hoodie people will immediately recognize, and it honestly feels more like a memory piece than just merch. Also, it reminds me of the “THON Ways to Say I Love You” hoodie from last year, which sold out within the first few hours of THON Weekend 2025. Enchanted Crewneck This crewneck brings a softer, storybook-inspired energy to THON Weekend 2026. This light-blue sweatshirt keeps it simple on the front with a clean “For The Kids” graphic, while the back shares one of my favorite THON messages, “Growing up is a beautiful thing. Let’s fight for it,” surrounded by pastel icons that add a lovely whimsical touch. It perfectly reflects the mission of THON.

THON Weekend merch is available online at store.thon.org and in person near Gates A & B of the Bryce Jordan Center until 10 a.m. Sunday. The best part? Every purchase, online or in person, supports the THON 2026 total, which will be revealed Sunday, February 22, at 4 p.m..