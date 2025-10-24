My Top 5 Podcasts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The perfect addition to walking to class, cleaning my room or tedious studying, podcasts are the best way to keep you entertained throughout the day. You can find a podcast on just about any topic you are interested in, but how do you choose where to start?

There’s truly something for everyone when it comes to podcasts. Celebrity news and pop culture, true crime, historical deep dives – you name it, there is a podcast episode on it. Here are my top five podcasts that stay in my rotation every week.

“Chicks in the Office”

Maria (Ria) Ciuffo and Francesca (Fran) Mariano release episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, discussing celebrity news, pop culture, TV and film recaps as well as celebrity interviews. Their personal segments and banter around each topic keep me entertained throughout each episode. Both Ciuffo and Mariano started in the entertainment industry at Barstool Sports and were among the first women to hold full-time positions at the company. When they first started at the male-dominated company, someone would often exclaim, “chicks in the office!”. They claimed this term and turned it into one of the most successful shows Barstool has. If you love pop culture, interviews, listening to two good friends chatting and frequent episodes, “Chicks in the Office” is perfect for you.

“My Favorite murder”

True crime seems like an endless genre within the podcasting world, and out of the countless available, “My Favorite Murder” is one I keep coming back to. “My Favorite Murder” was started in January 2016, before the major wave of true crime podcasts. It is hosted by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff, who skillfully retell haunting stories every week. Hardstark and Kilgariff have since written a book and started their own podcast network, all while continuing to produce two new episodes weekly. Their stories are incredibly well-researched and respectful to victims, and they are stellar at keeping their episodes full of positive, light-hearted discussion. If you love storytelling in your podcasts, while still upholding that entertaining banter, “My Favorite Murder” is the perfect addition to your week.

“unsolicited advice”

Hosted by two best friends, Ashley Nichole and Taryne Renee, this podcast is like listening to a conversation with your best friends. The two women started their careers as YouTubers and have transitioned into podcasting, releasing one episode a week since March 2019. The two brutally honest women receive stories from their listeners, and each week, they pick two to read and give advice on. The topics can range from breakups, friendship drama, grief and burnout, and there is always a piece of advice you can take from them. The perfect mixture of serious and comical, “Unsolicited Advice” is something that I look forward to every Monday.

“Brooke and connor make a Podcast”

A hilarious pair of comedians, Brooke Averick and Connor Woods, release episodes weekly, recounting their own lives, pop culture and an occasional celebrity interview. The show lacks a strict structure and routine, leaving Averick and Woods to break down news, share their hot takes, joke with each other and push each other’s buttons. This show is the epitome of listening to an exchange with friends in your ears, since their conversation skills are incredibly entertaining. Their candid conversations and personal anecdotes create inside jokes with each other and their viewers, making it something to look forward to every week. If you’re looking for a good comedic podcast with hosts you can feel like you’re friends with, look no further than “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast.”

“‘Giggly squad'”