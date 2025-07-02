My Top 5 Lord Huron Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Primarily making music in the indie-rock genre, Lord Huron released its first albums, “Into the Sun” and “Mighty” in 2010. Since then, they have released over four albums and over a dozen singles.

Some of their songs feature others, such as Kristen Stewart in their most recent single, “Who Laughs Last,” and Allison Ponthier in the song “I Lied.”

Lord Huron is a must-listen for those who are fans of Hozier and The Lumineers. I discovered their music in 2020, and they have been a staple to almost every playlist since.

Most know this band from their song “The Night We Met,” but there are several other songs that I strongly recommend to anyone who wants to branch out musically.

“Not Dead yet” Starting off strong from the “Long Lost” album, this song is fun and upbeat. This is the type of song that I will remember after a few months and then listen to on repeat. Aside from this specific song, the “Long Lost” album features interludes and sound bits that are reminiscent of an old radio station. “Never Ever” This song is a strong sample of the rock part of the indie-rock genre. Part of the “Vide Noir” album, this is upbeat and includes more than just the generic rock sound. Unlike some of their other albums, “Vide Noir” has a less somber tone to it. Although I would say it is more tied to This song was released in 2018. “meet me in the woods” From the “Strange Trails” album, this was the first song that introduced me to Lord Huron. It has a bit of a haunting tone to it, and the background music adds to that feeling. This is another relatively well-known song from the band, but it is not overplayed. “Time to run” Perhaps one of my favorite parts of this band is the way they are able to continue a storyline throughout each album. “Time to Run” is part of the “Lonesome Dreams” album, which has a folksier sound and storyline to it. This is my favorite from the album, but there are other good songs that I would recommend. “La belle fleur sauvage” This song is my definition of perfection. It might not be everyone’s style, but this is the one song that I recommend to everyone. This is another song in the “Strange Trails” album and is easily my favorite song of theirs. I like songs that can tell a story and this whole album does that. Each song blends into the next one, so the album as a whole sounds like one consecutive song.

I wouldn’t consider Lord Huron to be completely underground, but they aren’t necessarily a first pick for most people. Again, their music is perfect for anyone who likes folksy, indie-style music.

Lord Huron does stick to the indie-rock genre but each of their albums offers a different feel and sound to them. If you are looking to expand a playlist, I highly recommend adding some of these songs to spice it up a bit.