My Top 5 Home Remedies When I’m Sick At College

I am currently sick with the Flu that has been going around Penn State, so here are the top five things that helped me heal fast and effectively.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Warm chicken noodle soup is my favorite thing to eat when I’m feeling ill because it always helps clear my throat quickly. It also has several health advantages, like hydrating and relieving congestion. Chicken noodle is the finest recovery approach, especially because of its delicious flavor. In State College, I love to go to Panera and get chicken noodle soup in their bread bowl for a little additional carbs.

Tea

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodiesfeed In addition to being quick and simple to produce, tea has several health benefits and a variety of flavors to select from when you’re unwell. I prefer to add a teaspoon of honey when I’m unwell, which speeds up my recovery. When I am refusing to get out of bed all day, it’s nice to know how simple it is to make a warm cup of tea. Not only does it help me feel better quicker, but it also gives me a lot of drive to get through the day.

Shower Steamers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shower Steamer (@theshowersteamer) Since not everyone at college has the luxury of having access to a bathtub, the next best thing I like to do is buy shower steamers or vapor showers. This way, I can have my own private spa in my school shower. If you’ve ever been really sick, you know how wonderful warm baths are, so in my opinion this is the next best thing. All you have to do is place the vapor tablet on the floor and your steaming healing shower will begin to aid in your recovery.

Purchase a humidifier

It’s inevitable to get sick while in college, so the least thing you can do is be ready and take every precaution to avoid being sick. Having an air humidifier in my room has been helpful to me; it not only improves respiratory health but also makes the air feel much cleaner and helps me sleep like a baby at night. I also turn it on when I get sick, and it greatly improves my breathing. If you’re looking for a purchase that will help you recover from your illness quickly, this is one I can confidently recommend.

Starbucks Medicine Ball