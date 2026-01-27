My Top Five Books Of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A classic New Year’s resolution is to “read more.” However, like with any resolution, it is difficult to stay accountable without a good plan.

Reading is such a beneficial hobby to pick up. Especially when you have a bit more free time, like during winter break, reading is a great way to get off your phone and keep your brain active.

To get you started on your reading goal, here are the top five books that I read in 2025:

“Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid “Atmosphere” is the most beautiful historical fiction. A story about astronauts at NASA in the 1980s, specifically following the main character, Joan, who has the opportunity to be one of the first women in space. It takes the reader through her journey as an astronaut, as a woman and through her secret relationship with fellow astronaut, Lydia. I was hesitant to pick this one up, as I didn’t think I would get that invested in a space story. However, this read was incredible and is still one that I think of months later. Reid writes her characters in such a realistic way, and you are drawn to them and their journey the whole time you are reading. The journey of the romance is simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming. The last 30 pages left me so emotional, and it’s my favorite book recommendation to give people lately. “The Perfect Son” by Frieda McFadden Don’t get me wrong, I am a fan of anything that Frieda McFadden writes. I think they are the best books for when you don’t want to read: fast-paced, and they hook you in from the first page. “The Perfect Son” was especially all-consumingly good. I read it one night because I could not put it down. It follows Erika and her family, while her son gets accused of the murder of a local teenage girl. The ending specifically had such a good plot twist: shocking to the reader, while being set up well enough, you can look back and see the foreshadowing. A five-star read for me. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score A classic enemies-to-lovers from Lucy Score. This book was so hard to put down, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it when I wasn’t actively reading. It follows Naomi, a runaway bride trying to pick up the pieces of familial drama, and Knox, a grumpy barber who doesn’t like to leave his small town. The characters are so likable, and the book was perfectly paced. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano “Hello Beautiful” was a beautiful generational saga, and I became so invested in the characters, who I thought were written in such a realistic way. It follows William, a lost and introverted college kid, who falls in love with Julia Padavona and quickly becomes ingrained within the large Padavona family. The relationships, themes of loyalty and flawed characters in this story are remarkable. Watching the realistic portrayal of the relationships between sisters and parents is beautiful, and it kept me enthralled through the last page. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah Kristin Hannah is another author that I recommend anything by. “The Women” specifically is enthralling and heartbreaking. It follows Frances, nicknamed Frankie, who enlists in the Vietnam War as a nurse. It shows a heartbreaking depiction of the war and the aftermath that awaited at home. It does a beautiful job showing the struggle of women in this time period that is often forgotten.

These five recommendations should carry you through the first few months of your new reading goal and inspire you to find more books that you truly feel excited to read!