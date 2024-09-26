The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was a summer of working and reading for me — 30 books, to be exact. Most of them had at least an element of romance, so I’ve compiled a list of the best 10 for my fellow romance girlies.

I hope this little review can help you select your next read and push you toward hitting your 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge.

“The Seven year slip” by Ashley Poston

Ashley Poston was somehow able to write about an old magical apartment and include incredibly specific details about time travel so naturally that I didn’t question it for a moment. I loved how Clementine navigates questions about her life and career while reeling in the aftermath of her aunt’s death and discovering that her aunt’s old apartment is magical. The love story between Clementine and Iwan is special and unique, but Clementine is also a great character standing on her own. I truly could not recommend this one enough.

“The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston

I loved this book. It was one of my favorite reads of the entire year. Poston does an amazing job of writing fun romances with an interesting twist. This story begins with a ghostwriter for a famous romance author whose horrible fiancé stole her story idea and broke her heart. At first, it seems like it’s going to be a simple little workplace romance with her new editor. Then you find out the main character can see and talk to ghosts. And she’s about to fall in love with one. This entire book was so much fun to dive into. I fell in love with the main character’s dynamic with her family and their quirky funeral home. I love the main character’s development just as much as the romance.

“the Spanish love deception” by Elena Armas

Enemies to lovers? Workplace romance? Fake dating (specifically a fake wedding date)? He falls first? This one has it all.

“divine rivals” and “ruthless vows” by Rebecca ross

This book perfectly meshes a fantasy setting and a war between the gods with a beautiful rivals-to-lovers plot. The magic of the typewriters and the dark academia vibe of this book is the cherry on top. This is a completed duology, and I flew through them both in two days. The whole story is simplistically beautiful and romantic. I think these books are a wonderful way to ease into the romantasy genre. The language is accessible for readers of all levels and they are fast-paced, shorter novels that can be finished in one sitting.

“love, theoretically” by Ali hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood is a master of writing fun, quirky and relatable characters. This story follows a people-pleasing theoretical physicist with a part-time job as a fake girlfriend and a grumpy, yet genius, experimental physicist who discredited her entire field of work. He also just so happens to be the brother of one of the female main character’s fake-dating clients. This book boasts an excellent enemies/workplace rivals-to-lovers plot. It dives into the world of academia and the life of a woman in STEM as well as complicated family dynamics. For fans of “The Love Hypothesis,” this book also features a little cameo appearance by Adam and Olive, which I really enjoyed.

“Crescent City” series by Sarah J. maas

I’m going to preface this by saying these books are hefty. I wouldn’t recommend them if you’re looking for a cute, quick romance read. I’d also highly recommend reading the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series before reading the third book, “House of Flame and Shadow,” because they do cross over. However, the story is engaging. Bryce is an incredible main character and her romance with Hunt is well-written. This series is divisive, but I thought SJM did a wonderful job, and I enjoyed reading it.

“One True loves” by taylor jenkins reid

This book is for anyone who has ever watched “Cast Away” starring Tom Hanks and wondered what you would do in Kelly’s situation. In this story, Emma marries her high school sweetheart, Jesse. They build a life together in California and spend their time traveling the world and building their careers. However, when Jesse’s helicopter goes down over the Pacific and his body is never found, Emma moves back to her home in Massachusetts and takes the time to figure out who she is without him. Years later, Emma is engaged to Sam, has two cats and is running her family bookstore back home when the news comes that Jesse is alive. He spent the last few years living on an island fighting to come home. Now, Emma is faced with an impossible decision between the two loves of her life. I think the most interesting part of this novel was how it wasn’t a choice between two men. It’s about Emma figuring out who she is, where she belongs and what makes her happy. It’s about growth and how events in our lives change and shape us, which I thought was beautiful.

“A Novel Love Story” by Ashley Poston

This was such a cute concept and although I didn’t love it as much as “The Seven Year Slip” or “The Dead Romantics,” I still thought Ashley Poston did a great job with writing yet another unique, magical love story. In the midst of an internal crisis, Eileen’s car breaks down on the way to her annual book club retreat and she finds herself stranded in Eloraton: the quaint small town that her favorite romance series is set in. Eileen gets the chance to meet her favorite characters and see the town of all her fantasies with her own eyes. And of course, there’s a grumpy bookstore owner. With green eyes. And a cat. This story was so cute, fun and a good read for a quiet night in.

“beach read” by emily henry

I love a grumpy versus sunshine trope, and Emily Henry nailed it with this one. In this story, a romance writer and a literary fiction author in neighboring beach houses are both struggling with writer’s block due to recent personal traumas. They make a deal to work together to get out of their creative ruts. Contrary to their usual themes, Augustus decides to spend his summer writing something happy, and January agrees to write something serious. They take each other on inspiring field trips; January takes Augustus to cute rom-com-worthy date night spots, and he takes her to meetings with former cult members. I loved this whole book. I thought Emily Henry did a great job making these characters fly off the pages. This is the only Emily Henry book I’ve read, but it inspires me to try more.

“fourth wing” and “iron flame” by rebecca yarros