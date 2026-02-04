My Top 10 Ride-Or-Die Beauty Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to finding the beauty routine that works best for you, the process can be a lot more complicated than people think. I’ve come to a point in my own makeup regimen where I know what I value in a good product, and I am really excited to share which items I think make the cut and should be added to your makeup bag.

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil – $28

It would be a crime not to place Gisou’s iconic honey-infused lip oils at the top of my list. These glosses offer a sheer, buildable pigment that is easy to apply throughout the day. My personal favorites include Glazed Plum and Raspberry Swirl. In my opinion, they all smell amazing! Simple aesthetics aside, as I do think it’s the bottle’s unique shape that intrigues a lot of people to purchase this product, it is a super effective and beautiful lip oil that’s extremely hydrating on your lips – perfect to use during this bitter season. While Gisou does center around the utilization of honey in their products, they prioritize aiming to protect the bees, harvesting honey in an eco-conscious manner. If you value clean cosmetics, Gisou aims to ensure that the ingredients in all of their products are sourced sustainably.

Rhode Pocket Blush – $25

If you are looking for the “clean-girl aesthetic” manufactured into a buildable and buttery blush, Rhode’s pocket blushes are absolutely the way to go. They apply to the skin so smoothly, with sleek and aesthetic packaging that I personally adore. Rhode is Hailey Bieber’s iconic, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand. I’ve used and loved many of her products, but her pocket blush definitely takes the cake for me. She offers a large shade range with lighter shades like Juice Box and Piggy, to darker and more sultry colors like Toasted Teddy and Date Cake.

Eadem’s Le Chouchou Lip Balm – $24

If you are on the lookout for a product that balances luxury with effectiveness, look no further than Eadem’s Le Chouchou lip balm. The brand takes luxury in cosmetics to another level, utilizing a metal applicator to provide a cooling sensation to the lips. Offering both tinted and clear shades, it is a lip product that can truly be enjoyed by anyone, no matter their preferences, offering a buildable and glossy finish to your makeup routine. Le Chouchou’s come in a variety of super unique scents and flavors, such as Pain au Chocolat, and my personal favorite, Burnt Malai. The scents are strong, but not obnoxiously so, giving you a subtle scent on your lips. Additionally, the product is cruelty-free and vegan, using natural ingredients such as mongongo butter and açaí butter to provide a smooth, nourishing finish to your lips.

Clinique Blended Face Powder – $37

If I had to rely on one setting powder for the rest of my life, this would be it. Adding this product to my skin after applying foundation and concealer helps me to have the most seamless base. I typically use a beauty blender to apply it under my eyes and on my nose, and it noticeably removes any patchiness. Additionally, Clinique has been on the market for a while and focuses on creating products that are safe for those with sensitive skin, often recommended by dermatologists. So, while the product may be on the pricier side, its longevity and acne-safe ingredients make it a great addition to any makeup routine.

Benefit’s Benetint – $28

She’s a classic for a reason. Benetint has been around forever, and for good reason. Working as both a lip and cheek tint, not only is the product very versatile, but it is also super long-lasting and vibrant in color, which I appreciate as a pale girl.

Laneige Lip Masks – $24

Laneige’s lip sleeping masks are my go-to nightstand lip product. It is the kind of product that you can apply before bed, and wake up still feeling on your lips. It is extremely hydrating and allows me to wake up every morning with my lips feeling smooth and nourished. I’ve heard a lot of discourse concerning this product with some people arguing they find it a bit drying, but this is an issue I have never experienced. Of course, everyones lips and skin textures deviate, so you should aim to find a product that works for you and your skin type.

Rhode Peptide Lip Shapes – $24

2025 was, without a doubt, the year of Rhode, so it is no shock that I had to include another one of Bieber’s products on this list. I initially was sort of weary about spending $24 on a lip pencil, but I am so grateful I did. These lip shapes are so buttery and creamy on the lips, and they are super versatile as they include not only the lip pencil, but also a lip smudger to help blend product into your lips. I have been able to create a lot of new lip combinations with my rhode lip shapes. My personal favorite so far has been using the Rhode lip tint in the shade pbj with her lip pencil in the shade Lunge. Additionally, her brand is vegan and cruelty-free.

Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve – $23

I have been so happy to see Ole Henriksen receive their props on social media recently, as for the longest time, it seemed as though they were overshadowed in the cosmetic industry. In my opinion, these products provide one of the most nourishing finishes to my lips, and I’ve noticed a notable improvement in my lip dryness and overall health when utilizing them. These products offer a really diverse range of flavors, with my personal favorite being their new addition, Vanilla Bonbon. However, all of their scents smell amazing. For those who aim to adapt to more sustainable products, Ole Henriksen is the way to go as they are a cruelty-free brand, and have made significant efforts to adopt new ingredients to ensure certain products are completely vegan.

Gisou Honey Gloss Hair Mask – $24 (Mini Size), $44 (Full Size)

Out of all of the products I’ve listed, this one is the newest addition to my collection, and I already love it. With all the stress of college life, the health of my hair was something I kind of placed on the back burner. Getting this product as a gift over the holidays has really helped me to revitalize my hair, and it has become noticeably glossier and healthier overall. While this product is a bit on the pricier side, I think that the cost is worth it as the cream lasts for a long time and truly has helped my hair become much healthier.

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer – $36