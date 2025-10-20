My Top 10 Duo Costumes for Halloween 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These are the top 10 duo Halloween costumes that I cannot wait to spot this year. Keeping it creative, classy and funny, these ideas must be done.

These costumes are sure to be hits this year. So grab your bestie and start shopping, because Halloween is upon us.

Dumb and Dumber

Based off the iconic 1994 film starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, this takes the hilarious movie and turns it into the perfect duo costume for this year’s festivities. Amazon has a great options, such as a dress or a matching set, that would be amazing for this costume.

Chuck and Nate

“Gossip Girl” costumes can never go out of style, but putting a new spin on a costume that has been done before is so creative. I am loving the switch up from Serena and Blair to Chuck and Nate. This simple school boy look is easy to execute with staples in your closet.

Elphaba & Glinda

With the upcoming release of “Wicked: For Good” in November, there is no better time than now to dress up as this iconic green and pink duo. Grab your favorite pink and green dresses and add a witch hat or a crown. Simple and gorgeous.

Hannah Montana and Miley

This costume is a perfect throwback to the Disney Channel series that took our lives by storm as kids. One pop star princess and one country girl taking on the world. This costume embodies the duplicity of how you and your best friend love different things but can always come together—a must this year.

The DoubleMint Twins

The perfect combination of a costume that is out of the ordinary yet so simple. All your duo will need are matching green tops and some Doublemint gum. This costume is both easy and unique. Amazon or your closet can pull this unique duo costume together.

Corona and a Lime

For the girls who want to keep their costumes authentic to themselves, there is no better idea than dressing up as your favorite after hours beverage. This is perfect for the girls who have one best friend who wants to dress up and one who prefers to dress down. Throw on your tee-shirt and don’t forget your lime.

step brothers

I know we are all looking for the perfect excuse to wear a wig, and here it is. Step out of the box and into this childish sibling rivalry of 2008, maybe even putting together a horribly built bunk bed along the way. Grab your dad’s sweater vest and collared shirt, its time to cause a lot of trouble on the streets of State College.

Black and White swan

This timeless movie also doubles as a timeless costume, year after year. This costume never fails to stun the internet every time it is done. While it may not be the most simple, it is 100% worth it. Grab your ballet slippers and tutu because we are headed to the ballet.

Vector & Gru

The hottest Halloween costumes are the ones that make everyone’s jaw drop, and this costume is the perfect choice for the unserious side in all of us. Amazon has everything you need to pull together this hilarious duo and steal the moon.

Barbie & Raquelle