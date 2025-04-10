This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

There is a big generation gap in music taste when it comes to me and my parents. While I was raised in the digital age of worldwide streaming, they grew up with radios and record stores, waiting to buy a copy of the latest blockbuster album that everyone was talking about.

Taking a look at each of our top 10 albums, let us see how our music tastes compare and contrast.

MY Music TASTE

It has always been hard for me to precisely define my music taste because I enjoy many different genres. I usually focus on the sound more than lyrics, and I highly enjoy analyzing production elements.

Below are my top ten albums that I listen to on a regular basis.

“Blonde” – Frank Ocean (2016) This genre-defying masterpiece blends soulful vocals and vulnerability into a captivating exploration of love, loss and personal growth of identity. “Depression Cherry” – Beach House (2015) “Depression Cherry” immerses listeners in a hauntingly nostalgic atmosphere of dreamy synths and melancholic melodies, evoking deep thought and emotional depth that lingers long after the music fades. “Brat” – CHarli xcx (2024) Charli xcx’s summer of “brat” took the world by storm, as an album that pushed boundaries with its infectious blend of experimental pop, vulnerable lyricism and unapologetic confidence. “IGOR” – Tyler, The Creator (2019) Tyler, the Creator wrote and produced “Igor,” a project fueled by a powerful momentum of emotion and mind-altering production, showing his bold, creative talent. “Folklore” – Taylor Swift (2020) This beautifully crafted 2020 project blends visual storytelling with compelling lyricism, capturing themes of nostalgia, heartbreak and deep introspection. “Swimming” – Mac Miller (2018) Mac Miller heals the soul, especially with the soundscape developed on “Swimming,” combining the inner workings of his mind with mellow, almost jazzy instrumentation that suits the reflective nature of his storytelling. “Who Really Cares” – TV Girl (2016) With groovy, synthy production and depressing teenage angst lyrics, “Who Really Cares” by TV Girl creates a uniquely dreamy and melancholic atmosphere, which only flourishes with the inclusion of samples from the ’60s. “Abbey Road” – The Beatles “Abbey Road” remains a groundbreaking album in music history, showcasing The Beatles’ unparalleled creativity, innovative instrumentation and genre-defying production. “Sweet Boy” – Malcolm Todd (2024) Malcolm Todd released an alternative R&B album with indie and rock elements, including infectious guitar riffs and an addictive rhythm, resulting in a fresh bedroom-pop feel. “Sunburn” – Dominic Fike (2023) Dominic Fike’s album “Sunburn” is a candid look into the artist’s colorful past, reflecting on lessons learned through vibrant melodies and dynamic production.

My Parents’ Music Taste

Most of the music that my parents listen to comes from the ’80s and ’90s, many considered as classics.

These are their top ten picks for favorite albums.

“The Joshua Tree” – U2 (1987) U2 was one of my dad’s first albums to mention, mainly because he enjoys rock so much. “Purple Rain” – Prince (1984) I knew this would be added to their list solely because of how iconic it is, and there is no denying that “Purple Rain” stands as a timeless masterpiece that defined an era. “Cracked Rear View” – Hootie & the Blowfish (1994) While I have never heard this album, I know Hootie & the Blowfish had major success in the ’90s, having one of highest-selling albums in the United States for their alternative rock sound. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson (1982) Another historical album in my parents’ ranking is none other than “Thriller,” because they and everyone else at the time owned a copy of Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking, genre-blending songs that revolutionized pop music. “Slippery when Wet” – bon Jovi (1986) I do not know why my dad has such an obsession with Bon Jovi, but it has been there for as long as I can remember. “Nevermind” – Nirvana (1991) Nirvana’s “Nevermind” is a fantastic album, with the pick coming from my mom, who recognizes how its raw energy and rebellious spirit redefined ’90s rock music. “Songs you know by Heart” – Jimmy Buffett (1985) This is one of the albums I know a lot better because I grew up with it always playing. The tropical, groovy melodies that it delivers never fail to make me smile. “Rio” – Duran Duran (1982) For Duran Duran’s album “Rio” that came out in 1982, the band crafted a synth-pop and new wave sound that became instantly recognizable, creating a vibrant energy for the early ’80s that captivated people everywhere. “Bat Out of Hell” – Meatloaf (1977) I have no idea who Meatloaf is, but it sure looks interesting! “Like a Virgin” – Madonna (1984) Finishing off the list, my mom’s final pick is “Like A Virgin” by Madonna, an album that defined her as the “Queen of Pop,” with its bold, catchy tracks and provocative themes that pushed boundaries.

Although my parents and I have very different music tastes, all of these albums are respectable picks nonetheless. I recommend checking out some new music, you never know what hidden gems you might find.