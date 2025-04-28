This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Would you choose to permanently separate your personal life from your work life?

Centered around a character named Mark, played by Adam Scott, Severance is about a group of workers for the controversial company called Lumon.

What makes this so controversial is how Mark and other workers undergo a procedure meant to “sever” their personal lives from their work lives. The show touches on the controversial nature of this procedure and follows the characters in their inny and outie selves.

As the plot picks up, deeper and darker events unfold in the severed floor of Lumon.

It seems that the severance procedure is the only controversial part of the company. However, consistent mentions of Kier Eagan, the founder of Lumon, give the company a cultish-type of vibe.

My dad had been recommending this show to me for weeks before I finally found the time to watch it. I wish I would have watched it sooner.

The first few episodes of season one are a bit slow and mostly follow Mark’s character. I didn’t mind the pace of the first season and felt that it was necessary to build the tension and show the slowly growing dissent of the Lumon workers.

Although there were several plot twists, there were some in the first season that I didn’t expect. The last episode concludes on a cliffhanger that will make any viewer immediately start the second season.

In season two, the other workers take on a larger role and their lives outside of work are shared more and more.

The second season is significantly more plot-heavy and takes much of the groundwork from the first season. There are snippets of characters such as Helly R., played by Britt Lower, and Harmony Cobel, played by Patricia Arquette, that are expanded on in episodes from this season.

Helly’s “outie” creates a foil to her work “innie” that I think shows the divide between those for the procedure and those against it. She starts off as just another character but quickly becomes important to the rebellious side of the workers.

The second season ties up some loose ends to feel somewhat satisfied but still leaves questions for additional seasons.

Each season only has about 10 episodes, but it doesn’t feel rushed or completed too fast. The second season works off of the first but it also introduces new storylines that build up themes from the first.

More depth is added to the characters, plot twists are introduced, and a mysterious mission called “cold harbor” plays out throughout the show.

This is a show that I would recommend watching with at least one other person. It can be fun trying to guess where the storyline is going, any theories, or just debriefing the events of each episode.

I like the show because none of the characters are inherently good while some are inherently bad. This show is perfect for anyone that likes an eerie and unsettling vibe.

There is no official release date for season three yet, but I will be patiently waiting for the next addition to the show.