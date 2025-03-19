The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

From fantasy to romance, thrillers to mysteries, there’s not a book in sight that I haven’t given a chance. Reading is my passion, and I usually read everything I come across. That’s why it comes as a surprise when I say that I’ve never read a book by Emily Henry.

Despite her recent fame with books such as “Beach Read” and “People We Meet on Vacation,” Henry’s books just didn’t seem up my alley (which was quite surprising considering I usually devour rom-coms like there’s no tomorrow).

Although I wouldn’t say Emily Henry’s “Funny Story” is exactly a masterpiece, it definitely has its moments and I thought it was well-written and enjoyable. There are some spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t read the book yet, I recommend reading this article with caution.

“Funny Story” reminded me of a bright summer’s day (which makes sense as it is set in Michigan in the summer). However, the setting was not the only thing that gave me that sunny, carefree feel.

The descriptions, as well as the word choice, made me feel as though I were resting after a long day at the pool, even though I was actually enduring a dreary winter’s day in State College.

“Funny Story” centers on Daphne Vincent, a children’s librarian, who gets dumped by her fiancé Peter after he realizes he’s in love with his childhood friend Petra. Long story short, Daphne is in agony and doesn’t know what to do with herself.

The major catch of the story is that she has nowhere to live and moves in with Petra’s ex-boyfriend, Miles Nowak. From there, the roommates’ relationship blossoms, and they begin to realize that they have been missing what was in front of them the whole time.

Reading this book was like taking a breath of fresh air. It was enthralling without being overstimulating and offered a heartwarming romance that gives you faith that there can be love after a breakup.

Not only that but also the characterization in the story was impressive and relatable; I could totally see myself in Daphne.

I also thought that the relationship between Daphne and Miles was absolutely precious. It wasn’t too over the top and felt more realistic than most rom-coms make budding relationships out to be.

All that to say, the premise of how the two main characters get together is certainly not realistic. It isn’t exactly “normal” to get together with your ex’s best friend after all. However, if you can get over that hurdle while reading it, their relationship will surely make you swoon.

There is, of course, some angst — what would a rom-com be without some tears being shed? Generally, though, the book is cheerful and an easy read that will make you want to not put it down.

As for critiques, I did feel as though some parts of the book could have been left out. They didn’t add much to the plot and seemed to go on endlessly for no reason.

I also thought that the relationship between Daphne and Miles was a bit rushed, but then again, being roommates probably didn’t help to detract from their romantic tension.

Overall, I would definitely recommend “Funny Story.” It had just the right amount of romance, banter and heartbreak.

I thought the ending of the book was refreshing and wrapped up nicely, and I felt very satisfied finishing it. The fact that Daphne finally got what she deserved – her dream house with her dream man – felt extremely gratifying as a reader.