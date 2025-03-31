My THON SIO Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With it being a month since THON 2025, there is no better time to share the experiences of the 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon. There are tons of different ways to become involved outside of attending as a student, whether that be by joining a committee, participating in club or Greek organization or even a special interest organization (SIO).

This year, I participated in my third and final THON as a Penn State student and wanted to share my experience in an SIO.

Original photo by Alex LaMassa

To be honest, I didn’t know much about THON until I became a student. I had no idea how to become involved but I wanted to be a part of it.

In the spring of my freshman year, my friends told me about the special interest organization they were in called Axis. I went to one of the first meetings of the semester with them and became a member.

THON weekend that year was only a month after I joined Axis and I had no idea what to expect. It seemed daunting, especially when I was new to the group. That weekend, I got to know more about the people in Axis and I got to see the dynamic between members.

The following year, my friends became chair members which made the SIO role feel more comfortable. Seeing all the work they put in added another layer to being a part of the team.

In a school with as many students as Penn State, it can be refreshing to be a part of something huge while still closely knowing the people you are surrounded by.

Photo by Sophie Yadzinski

Over the past couple years, I quickly became familiar with the members in Axis. It can be comforting being involved in something where you’re friends with everyone. Eventually, each member becomes a key component to the group.

THON is such a comforting celebration of life and joy for the children and families impacted by pediatric cancer, making it easy to become enveloped in the mission. The environment created by the event acknowledges both the progress that has been made and the work that still needs to be done.

My experience in a small SIO has not only furthered my love for THON, but has helped me feel as though I am a part of a family that is fighting together, raising money and standing strong for the kids (FTK!).

Not only is being in a special interest organization rewarding, as you can become a part of a small family-type environment, but it is also fulfilling because you can have the opportunity to get more involved in the THON community. For example, I am one of the members of the leadership committee for Axis, which gives the opportunity to assist with fundraisers and aid with weekly meetings.

It is never too late in the year to become a part of THON. My experience in a smaller group has given me a sense of familiarity in an event that involves so many, and I would recommend it to anyone.