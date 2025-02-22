What’s in my THON Bag?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

THON, Penn State’s 46-hour dance marathon, is here. What will be in my THON bag for this exciting weekend? I’m so glad you asked.

As a Primary chair planning to spend more than 36 hours in the stands this year, here’s what I am packing.

Empty refillable water Bottle Hydroflask I can’t live without my water bottle. I take it with me everywhere, and THON will be no different. As a reminder to everyone attending THON Weekend 2025, the water bottle must be empty when you enter and you can fill it from the water fountains in the BJC. Floor Mats Manduka Did any of you have those foam puzzle-piece floor mats as a child? Well, I did, and they are a lifesaver at THON. The floors of the stands in the BJC are concrete, which gets rough on the feet, arches and ankles throughout the weekend. An old yoga mat or foam flooring will save your arches. Even if it is just one inch of foam, it can really make a difference, especially if you are holding letters. Fidget Toys Original photo by Alex LaMassa If you are not holding letters, you know that empty hands can get bored. It is always nice to have something to play with in the stands, and it can even help you befriend people in your section that you may not know. Going back to the rules of kindergarten, share your toys. TIssues Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash THON is a very emotional weekend, and sometimes, throughout the school year, that notion can escape us when we are caught up in fundraising and preparing. Be sure to pack a travel pouch of tissues, especially if you are present for the Final Four. Family hour can get really emotional, so be prepared. Hair ties/Hairbrush Photo by Alex Maloney from Unsplash After 12 hours in the stands, my hair is not going to be in the state that it was when I came in. Bringing hygiene and self-care products is essential, but my top-tier list definitely includes hair supplies. You can also bring little hair ties and do your friends’ hair in the stands to pass the time. Deodorant Native Nobody wants to be smelly in the stands, and certainly, no one wants to smell others in the stands. I would recommend bringing a personal deodorant stick and a spray deodorant. You can lend the spray deodorant to friends if someone forgets. Photo ID Courtesy of Kate Spade In order to enter the BJC, you will need a non-monetary photo ID. I recommend bringing a state ID such as a license or ID card, and your PSU ID since you can pay for food in the BJC using a meal plan and LionCash. Bringing an ID is essential; just don’t forget your other cards. Bring your whole wallet with everything you need and shove it in that fanny pack.

As you gear up for THON Weekend 2025, remember that hope and happiness should be packed with you for each second of this amazing event. I hope that this list can give you some ideas and help keep you fresh, clean and busy during THON.