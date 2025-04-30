This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Sometimes, the pace of reading a book is much slower than the pace of finding another one. As a result, almost every reader has a “To Be Read” list, whether they’d like to admit it or not.

My list has been growing through the semester and now includes a range of genres. Although I just keep adding to the list, I picked some of my most anticipated reads for the summer.

“The One” by John Marrs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⋒ alyssa (@inkandpages_) Genres: Thriller, mystery, sci fi A DNA test is all people need to be matched to their genetic soulmate. It follows five characters that have all been matched and begin to uncover their soulmate’s secrets. This book also fits into several types of genres. The themes in this story seem like a more adult version of the “Matched” trilogy by Ally Condie. Who doesn’t love a good dystopian novel?

“Clytemnestra” by costanza casati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg & Mare's Book Nook 📚 (@mm_booknook) Genres: Mythology, fantasy For those that are also fans of retelling of Greek myth, this book is perfect. Similar to “Circe” by Madeline Miller, this book follows the story of a queen from ancient myth. For those that are not familiar, Clytemnestra’s story is heavy with themes of vengeance and power. Greek mythology is a topic that many find interesting and there is no end to its various retellings. One of my favorite classes in college was focused on Greek myth and Clytemnestra’s story was one of the most compelling.

“Malibu rising” by taylor jenkins reid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by evie 💌 (@evieslivres) Genre: Historical fiction Set in the summer of 1983, the plot centers around a party thrown by the kids of a famous singer. Some are excited for the party while others are dreading it, but each has their own secrets leading up to the main event and must decide which to share. This has been on my to be read list for a while now but the end of the semester makes books set during the summer more appealing. With a plot being set over the span of one night, I am sure it will pull any reader in.

“queen of shadows” by sarah j. mass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adri | bookstagram ✿ (@adris.biblioteca) Genre: Fantasy As the fourth book in the “Throne of Glass” series, the plot and pacing of this is supposed to be extremely fast. Having read the first three books, it won’t be difficult to get sucked back into the fantastical universe that Mass has created. From what I have heard about this series, reading it requires a dedication of time but is very fulfilling in the end. This is just one part of an interconnected universe that spans two other series. This series is perfect for anyone who prefers to follow the stories of characters.

“this summer will be different” by carley fortune