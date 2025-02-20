My Review of Amy Schumer’s ‘Kinda Pregnant’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This month, the beloved comedian, film producer and actress Amy Schumer released her newest movie, “Kinda Pregnant” on Netflix. After seeing her first film, “Trainwreck” with Bill Hader as her costar, I knew I had to watch her newest.

The cast of “Kinda Pregnant” wasn’t chalk full of famous actors and comedians like her first movie, but Schumer still picked a great cast of actors with lots of humor.

The opening credits caught my eye immediately when I saw the oh-so-familiar Happy Madison Productions. We all know that those three words on the screen mean that it is going to be a hilarious film, which it most definitely was. We even got a cameo from Adam Sandler’s wife too.

From the opening scene of the movie through the end, I was laughing. Schumer knows how to make such a wide variety of people laugh.

I watched it with my mom and we both found the movie hilarious even though the two of us have some bits of different humor. The film truly does appeal to men and women of various ages; my estimated range would be 17-60.

This movie is about a middle-aged woman named Lainy, played by Schumer. She is recently single after breaking up with her very weird ex-boyfriend, played by Damon Wayans Jr., who many of us know as Coach from “New Girl.”

All of Lainy’s friends are getting pregnant, finding their husbands and entering into the family chapter of their lives which leaves Schumer’s character feeling at a loss. Lainy sees a fake pregnancy bump in a store while shopping for baby clothes with her newly pregnant best friend, and the rest of the movie unfolds from there.

There is a sweet love story throughout the movie as well, including the characters played by Schumer and the hilarious Will Forte who many know and love from “Saturday Night Live.”

Halfway through the film, I went to look up the Rotten Tomatoes reviews of the movie and I was sadly disappointed. “Kinda Pregnant” got extremely low ratings by the critics and the audience which came as a complete shock to me.

I would call myself a movie connoisseur, and I usually agree with the Rotten Tomatoes ratings, but in this case, I didn’t. I truly believe Schumer’s film deserved a better score and I will continue to recommend it to people who want a good laugh because that is what this movie is, a good laugh.

“Kinda Pregnant” is a quick watch, as it is only an hour and 38 minutes long. It is a perfect film to throw on during a girl’s night with some wine and cookies or with your partner. No matter who you watch with, I can assure you that everyone will be laughing.

Text your other single friends and have them over for a “Kinda Pregnant” watch party! It’s sure to be a hit at your Galentine’s get together. I know I will be rewatching this movie within the next week or two.