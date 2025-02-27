My Ranking of the ‘Sex and the City’ Characters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for a new comfort show, you’re just in luck. “Sex and The City” (SATC) is a show about Carrie Bradshaw and her adventures with her friends in the city.

You’ll be able to dive into her dating life and maybe even get some personal advice. With that, here is the ranking of the characters from best to worst.

Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones by far is one of “Sex and the City’s” best characters. Throughout the seasons, Samantha’s character remains for the most part consistent. Aside from carrying her confidence well, Samantha always makes it known that nothing comes between her and her girls. Samantha is also known for being the most supportive of her friend’s romantic endeavors. She brings life to the show in a way the SATC fans never saw coming.

Miranda hobbes

Miranda Hobbes can be described as the workaholic, always on-the-go best friend. Like Charlotte and Samantha, she is also one of Carrie’s best friends in the show. Miranda oftentimes can come off as bossy and a little bit overbearing. However, Miranda never fails to show just how loyal she is to her friends. She never fails to be there to comfort Carrie after a repeated fallout with Mr. Big. Throughout the show, she has shown that she can be a rock in a hard place for her girls.

charlotte york

Charlotte York is a well-established New Yorker who is one of the core group of girls. Throughout the season Charlotte has always been a close friend to Carrie and the rest. In multiple cases, Charlotte has put her friends above her love life. Undoubtedly, Charlotte does have a great sense of “blissful ignorance.” Nevertheless, she always puts effort into the people she loves and I believe that should be taken into consideration for this ranking.

Natasha Naginsky

Natasha single-handedly is one of the most peaceful characters in the show. Despite being hit back to back with the storm that is Carrie and Mr. Big, she remains as graceful and mature as ever. I genuinely don’t think any other character would have handled those situations as well as she did. Natasha truly is unproblematic and nevertheless, a force to be reckoned with.

aiden shaw

If there is one thing this show has taught me, it’s that Aiden Shaw deserved better. Aiden, one of Carrie’s boyfriends and finance, was welcomed to the show in season 3. While Aiden could be a little clueless, as the audience you could gather that his intentions with Carrie were pure. To this day Aiden Shaw will be the best romantic relationship Carrie will ever have. Ultimately, the pair had a falling out when Carrie admitted she couldn’t commit to Aiden. It had gotten to a point where Carrie’s commitment issues and cheating with Mr. Big became too much for the relationship to survive.

Stanford Blatch

Stanford Blatch, also known as Carrie’s “gay best friend” had started as a side character and later developed into a bigger role in the show. I feel as though his character is more neutral. He adds a sense of ease throughout the show and comedic relief. He also doesn’t ever cause drama himself. It is safe to say that while his character is very much likable, we do not see him enough on the show for it to have a major impact.

Mr. BIg

I believe that originally, the show wanted the audience to perceive Mr. Big as this egotistical, self-centered man who just wanted to toy with Carrie. However, I’m not so convinced. From the very beginning, Mr. Big made his intentions very clear to Carrie. The original narrative being pushed out was that he was manipulating Carrie, but rather, Carrie only listened to what she wanted to hear and tuned out the rest. However, Mr. Big was definitely no walk in the park. I think a little part of him always enjoyed knowing that Carrie would always chase him no matter how he treated her.

Carrie Bradshaw

Some of you may be surprised to see the main character of the show so low on the ranking. But only the real fans know that beyond the surface level, Carrie Bradshaw has got some issues of her own. Throughout the show, Carrie frequently puts men above her friends, puts herself in bad situations that are completely avoidable, only thinks of herself/her needs, and continues to foster relationships with people she knows don’t have her best interest at heart. Right at the beginning, of season one episode seven Carrie had made plans with Miranda, to completely blow them off to spend more time with her new “boyfriend” Mr. Big. Despite Carrie being light-hearted and funny at times, fundamentally her character is not as likable as the audience would hope.

steve brady

Steve Brady, the father to Miranda's son, is a very interesting character to say the least. To most he is a happy-go-lucky character that brings a lot to the show and to one of the main characters, Miranda. Personally, I find Steve to be rather insufferable. To give him the benefit of the doubt he's never been harmful or outright mean to Miranda. But in a sense, it is his weaponized incompetence and passiveness that brings out the bad in him. Safe to say, he's not the worst, but he certainly isn't the best.

