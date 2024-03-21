My Ranking of the ‘Disenchantment’ Characters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article contains spoilers for the “Disenchantment” series.

I got sick a couple of months ago, and I decided to binge-watch “Disenchantment.” As an animated fantasy sitcom series that streams on Netflix, it seemed like a fever dream to me at the time.

Overall, the show is funny and weird. I really fell in love with the show, so here’s my ranking of some of the characters.

Mora

One of the main reasons I love Mora so much is because she's a mermaid. We meet her when Elfo is taken to be part of the Steamland Freak Show, and she has a personal relationship with Bean. I've always loved mermaids, so when I saw Mora, I got really excited. She is also chill, artistic and rebellious. She's very calm in stressful situations and truly loves Bean. She's a very wholesome character overall, and that's why she's my favorite. She isn't afraid to do what's right or what needs to be done to achieve her dreams. She left home to pursue a life as an actress, and even though it didn't work out for her, she didn't regret leaving.

miri (mop girl)

Miri, AKA Mop Girl, is a very underrated character. We see her off and on throughout the show and she doesn’t have any big speaking roles until the two most recent seasons. During those two seasons, however, she quickly became one of my favorite characters. She was kind, brave and very smart. She was able to help the team when they were in trouble because she knew so much about the castle from working there for years. She was also able to act as a spy for the team because she was good at overhearing conversations. Miri ends up later becoming Queen of Dreamland and Princess Consort of Ogreland, which is very well deserved.

Elfo

Elfo is ranked third for me. He was the funny side character, who wasn’t too smart, but always made everyone laugh. I always have a soft spot for the funny best friend when it comes to shows and movies. Elfo constantly made comments that had me laughing hysterically. His famous line was, “Hi, I’m Elfo,” which he said constantly and at the most inopportune times. Even though Elfo was the funny sidekick, he had a lot to his character. He left his home because he wanted more from life than what Elfwood had to offer. He was very loyal to Bean and Luci and constantly helped when he could.

queen oona

Queen Oona was a very weird character. She walks on tentacles and has a long tongue that she uses to eat flies. It was said that she was related to some type of reptile, which is why we see her hanging from the ceiling when sleeping in the first couple of episodes. The thing I like most about Oona is how she decides to live for herself. Her husband King Zøg wasn't very kind to her, and she had enough. She decided to leave the castle and become a pirate. This was her true calling, and she fit right into that chaotic life. She comes back to help Bean, and I love their relationship. Oona and Bean have a good mother-daughter relationship, even though Oona isn't Bean's mom. Oona is there for Bean when she needs her and is a great ally for Bean throughout her battles.

bean

Queen Bean is the embodiment of being unapologetically herself. She constantly broke the stereotypes of the proper princess based on how she wanted to act instead. Bean fought her dad about what she didn’t want to do as a princess. Mainly, she wanted to find love instead of being married for economic gain. She fought for her kingdom when they were in trouble, but knew that being queen wasn’t for her. She hated her life in the castle and knew she wanted something else. She followed her dreams and worked to have the life she wanted.

Jerry

Jerry didn’t come into the show until the later seasons, but he quickly became one of my favorites. He constantly wanted to see the good in people despite how he was treated. Jerry was bullied by his siblings and used as a pawn. Sadly, he thought that the way his siblings treated him was the way that people showed love. He reminds me of a little child. He doesn’t know proper grammar, and you can’t help but want to protect him because of how clueless he is about the harsh world. He always talked about himself in the third person. He wasn’t very smart, but he had a lot of love and always helped his friends.

king zØg

When I first met King Zøg I didn't like him. I didn't like that he was forcing a life onto Bean and wasn't willing to hear her out. However, throughout the show, we see how much he loves Bean. We see him change from overbearing to loving. Zøg really just wants Bean to be safe and happy. He goes on his own journey and learns to be kinder to those around him. Zøg makes smart little comments to those who annoy him. His actions have you laughing at how much he doesn't care. His funniest interactions are those with the jester.

luci

Luci was the rebel of the group. He didn't care about the consequences, and that's probably because he's a demon. Luci's original goal was to turn Bean evil. He wanted her to fall into her desire to be bad and encouraged her to do anything that would get her in trouble. Over time, Luci quickly learns the meaning of friendship and fights ruthlessly for Bean and Elfo. He still bullies Elfo, though. That's just part of his charm

derek

Derek is Bean’s little brother. He’s often forgotten about by his parents and is hated by Bean. He’s seen playing by himself without anyone willing to join. Although, as you can see in the photo, he befriends the fairies of Dreamland. I honestly feel bad for Derek because nothing seems to go right for him. He constantly has bad karma. He eventually befriends Jasper, his half-brother. They fight constantly when they first meet, but they later bond over being alone and not having friends.

Sagatha

Sagatha was not a main character, but she was too funny not to mention. Her name as you can guess is based on her sagging breasts. She’s a fairy who strays from Tinkerbell’s original image. She’s old, wrinkly, and has a smoker’s voice. She is a sex worker and a really funny character. She and Derek end up becoming friends and almost get married. Sagatha decides to stop the wedding, however, because she feels that Derek is too young and can find someone who better suits him. Even though Sagatha is meant to be a funny add-in, she does teach viewers lessons about love and life.

queen dagmar