February: one of the most controversial months of the year. When I ask anyone what their least favorite month of the year is, they usually say February.

Why, I wonder?

It’s cold, dreary and only 28 days long. Additionally, it is close to spring break but not quite close enough, and there really isn’t anything exciting going on.

As a February baby, some say I’m biased, but I disagree. My least favorite month is August.

Trust me, it’s nothing personal, I just don’t like leaving summer to go back to school.

With my birthday approaching, spring break on the horizon, and the semester rapidly picking up, I wanted to reflect on why I love the month of February so much.

February is the end of the hard times. Especially this year, after a long, cold and brutal January, February is the light at the end of the tunnel.

Even though I know State College will have our “gross” mix of winter and spring until the end of March, February means that the freezing temperatures have finally come to an end.

February is also the month where things start to happen again in society. Just recently, on Feb. 2, we had Groundhog Day, as well as the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, which was filled with breathtaking performances from Bruno Mars to Shakira.

On Feb. 9 was the Super Bowl, which was especially exciting for any Eagles fans at Penn State.

Feb. 17 is President’s Day, which could mean a day off from work or school depending on who you are.

Finally, the next season of the Bachelor started streaming on Thursday, Jan. 30. Though this technically started in January, this sets us up for a February full of exciting action.

February is also the month of Valentine’s Day.

I know that this day means many different things to different people, depending on if you are single or in a relationship.

If you celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” that is another great option. Regardless, it is the perfect time to be grateful for all of the love and relationships in your life.

As someone who has been going on several dates recently to try and find the “perfect relationship” for Valentine’s Day, I can understand how this holiday might be stressful or sad for some people. However, I have learned to embrace what I have and be thankful for the friends in my life.

I decided to fully lean into “Galentine’s Day” this year with heart-shaped cookies and candy, as well as with many fun movie nights.

In conclusion, February, just like any other month, is what you make of it. There is so much going on that puts a stop to the endless cold and dreariness that January can bring, and I wholeheartedly believe that there is no reason why February should be anyone’s least favorite month of the year.

I hope that now you all can look at February with the same optimism and excitement that I do!