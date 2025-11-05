My October Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is one of my favorite months of the year because that is when I believe the holiday season truly begins.

Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I look forward to the first day of October as much as some people look forward to the first day of December. I especially look forward to the cooler weather and all things pumpkin.

Here is a little peek into what I have been reading, eating, watching and vibing with this month.

Reading

“The Graham Effect” by Elle Kennedy

Once we reach the cooler months, I spend a lot more of my time curled up on the couch reading a book. I hadn’t heard much about this book, so I was a little skeptical when I bought it, but it is the perfect light-hearted read.

It is a cute story about two college ice hockey players who make a deal to help each other with their hockey careers.

Eventually, their deal leads them to catch feelings for one another. It can be spicy at times, but I had such a hard time putting this book down.

2. “The Virgin Suicides” by Jeffery Eugenides

I read this book in high school, and it quickly became one of my favorite books. I ended up loaning the book to my friend, and she lost it.

Recently, I was nagging her about losing it, and as a surprise, she got me a new copy of the book. In honor of getting it back, I decided to reread it, and it is just as good as I remember.

Eating

Simple Mills Pumpkin Pancakes

Like I said, once it becomes October, I love all things pumpkin. One of my favorite pumpkin foods is pumpkin pancakes.

However, as a college student, I don’t have cans of pumpkin lying around my apartment. That is why I love this Simple Mills pumpkin pancake mix. Not only is it easy to make, but the mix is also gluten free and uses clean ingredients.

2. Butternut Qunioa Salad

I love to use seasonal produce as much as I can, especially when it is butternut squash season. There is so much you can do with butternut squash, and this salad is a great option.

It is super easy to make, combining roasted butternut squash, quinoa, arugula and dried cranberries. I also like to add chicken for some protein, but that is optional.

Watching

Brynley Joyner

I have been watching Brynley’s videos on YouTube for a few years now, and I am obsessed with her lifestyle and aesthetics.

I have been really into her vlogs recently because she has been traveling a lot. She was just in Montana, which was giving all the fall vibes. Even when she isn’t traveling, her vlogs are so cozy and give a lot of recipe inspiration.

2. “Abbott Elementary”

I can’t get enough of this show. It isn’t a very fall show, but I just had to include it because it is that good. It is heartfelt and funny; I think everyone should be watching it.

As someone from the Philadelphia suburbs, I especially love that the show takes place in Philadelphia.

Vibing

OLLY Skin Gummies

I am always skeptical of supplements like this because most of the time, they don’t actually work. However, I was tempted to try these out because I use really harsh products on my skin to help manage my acne.

Now that it is getting colder, I can feel my skin becoming even drier than it already is. While I don’t think these gummies made my skin glow, my skin is more hydrated.

2. Sunrise Runs

I love going for morning runs, especially when I get to watch the sunrise. Now that the sun rises later, I have been able to enjoy the sunrise while I run. I typically like to run the Blue Course golf course.

3. Studying at Starbucks

I can never do schoolwork in my apartment because there are too many distractions, so I am always looking for new study spots.

In the fall, I can never pass up studying at Starbucks. Having a warm drink helps me focus, and I love their fall drink menu.

The month of October did not disappoint, and I can not wait to see what November has in store.