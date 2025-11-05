My October Favorites

October is one of my favorite months of the year because that is when I believe the holiday season truly begins.
Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I look forward to the first day of October as much as some people look forward to the first day of December. I especially look forward to the cooler weather and all things pumpkin.
Here is a little peek into what I have been reading, eating, watching and vibing with this month.
Reading
- “The Graham Effect” by Elle Kennedy
Once we reach the cooler months, I spend a lot more of my time curled up on the couch reading a book. I hadn’t heard much about this book, so I was a little skeptical when I bought it, but it is the perfect light-hearted read.
It is a cute story about two college ice hockey players who make a deal to help each other with their hockey careers.
Eventually, their deal leads them to catch feelings for one another. It can be spicy at times, but I had such a hard time putting this book down.
2. “The Virgin Suicides” by Jeffery Eugenides
I read this book in high school, and it quickly became one of my favorite books. I ended up loaning the book to my friend, and she lost it.
Recently, I was nagging her about losing it, and as a surprise, she got me a new copy of the book. In honor of getting it back, I decided to reread it, and it is just as good as I remember.
Eating
- Simple Mills Pumpkin Pancakes
Like I said, once it becomes October, I love all things pumpkin. One of my favorite pumpkin foods is pumpkin pancakes.
However, as a college student, I don’t have cans of pumpkin lying around my apartment. That is why I love this Simple Mills pumpkin pancake mix. Not only is it easy to make, but the mix is also gluten free and uses clean ingredients.
2. Butternut Qunioa Salad
I love to use seasonal produce as much as I can, especially when it is butternut squash season. There is so much you can do with butternut squash, and this salad is a great option.
It is super easy to make, combining roasted butternut squash, quinoa, arugula and dried cranberries. I also like to add chicken for some protein, but that is optional.
Watching
- Brynley Joyner
I have been watching Brynley’s videos on YouTube for a few years now, and I am obsessed with her lifestyle and aesthetics.
I have been really into her vlogs recently because she has been traveling a lot. She was just in Montana, which was giving all the fall vibes. Even when she isn’t traveling, her vlogs are so cozy and give a lot of recipe inspiration.
2. “Abbott Elementary”
I can’t get enough of this show. It isn’t a very fall show, but I just had to include it because it is that good. It is heartfelt and funny; I think everyone should be watching it.
As someone from the Philadelphia suburbs, I especially love that the show takes place in Philadelphia.
Vibing
- OLLY Skin Gummies
I am always skeptical of supplements like this because most of the time, they don’t actually work. However, I was tempted to try these out because I use really harsh products on my skin to help manage my acne.
Now that it is getting colder, I can feel my skin becoming even drier than it already is. While I don’t think these gummies made my skin glow, my skin is more hydrated.
2. Sunrise Runs
I love going for morning runs, especially when I get to watch the sunrise. Now that the sun rises later, I have been able to enjoy the sunrise while I run. I typically like to run the Blue Course golf course.
3. Studying at Starbucks
I can never do schoolwork in my apartment because there are too many distractions, so I am always looking for new study spots.
In the fall, I can never pass up studying at Starbucks. Having a warm drink helps me focus, and I love their fall drink menu.
The month of October did not disappoint, and I can not wait to see what November has in store.