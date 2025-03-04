The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 is truly an incredible year for book releases. So many amazing authors have graced us with their words this year and I, for one, am very grateful.

I’ve compiled a list of eight of my most anticipated books and their release dates for any other book lovers looking for some great new reads this year.

“the empyrean: onyx storm” by Rebecca yarros

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Howard (@darkfaerietales_) Is “Fourth Wing” the most original or well-written series in the world? No. Did I have a lot of fun reading it? Yes. Am I super invested in where the story goes from here? Also yes. “Onyx Storm” was released on Jan. 21, and it is already the most talked-about book on BookTok. I love reading all the theories from people all over the world who fell in love with Violet, Xaden, Tairn, Sgaeyl and Andarna. I am so excited to find out what Violet’s second signet is and to hear more about Andarna’s mysterious past. I can’t wait to see where they move forward with Xaden from here and how Yarros decides to answer all the questions that readers have been brimming with since the release of the second book in The Empyrean series, “Iron Flame.” I am just begging for the miscommunication trope to die in “Onyx Storm.” Please, just let the characters talk to each other so we don’t have to read 200 pages of the same argument over and over again.

“emily wilde’s compendium of lost tales” by heather fawcett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Fawcett (@heather_fawcett) The third book in the Emily Wilde series was released on Feb. 11, and I am so excited to dive back into the world of curmudgeonly academic Emily Wilde and her faerie fiance Wendell. This whole series is very cozy and well done. It’s so fun to read a fantasy book from the (mostly) academic perspective of a dryadologist who regularly finds herself wrapped up in wild faerie situations while traveling the world for her research. It’s a very unique style of writing but one that I adore wholeheartedly.

“the hunger games: sunrise on the reaping” by suzanne collins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PanemPropaganda | Hunger Games News & Updates (@panem_propaganda) If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love “The Hunger Games.” It’s been my favorite series since middle school and I could write essay after essay about how incredible Suzanne Collins is as a writer. I am excited about this book because Haymitch is one of my favorite characters in the series. The most important information we have about his games from “Catching Fire” is that he had to compete against double the tributes, he allied with another young girl from District 12 and had to watch her die (very similar to Katniss) and he used the force field in the arena to win the Games, which the Capitol viewed as an act of rebellion. When his name was drawn in the reaping, he had a family and a high school sweetheart. When he returned, everyone he loved was dead. I am positive that this book will absolutely break me. On top of how invested I am in hearing Haymitch’s story in full from his point of view, I am also very interested to see what Suzanne Collins has to say. Collins is an inherently political writer. She writes when she has a point to get across, so the timing of her writing this book and announcing its release during an election year is not lost on me. I’m sure that the queen herself has something important to tell us, and I am listening. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits the shelves on March 18, so you already know what I’ll be up to that day. Nobody contact me.

“say you’ll remember me” by abby jimenez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Jimenez (@authorabbyjimenez) Abby Jimenez is one of those authors who can pull off writing a cheesy, fluffy romance in a way that still makes the story and characters feel so original and authentic. I am a big fan of “Yours Truly” and “Life’s Too Short” so I know I’ll be picking this book up on April 1, 2025. Jimenez’s writing plus a handsome veterinarian as our male lead? I’m sold.

“great big beautiful life” by emily henry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Henry (@emilyhenrywrites) I will admit, I have not read many Emily Henry books in my time. However, I finally picked up “Beach Read” this summer and really enjoyed it, so I’m ready to give another Henry book a try. This story is all about two romance writers in competition: one, an industry legend, and the other, a rookie, both after the same award. A workplace rivals-to-lovers, forced proximity premise already has me hooked from the get-go. This book will be available on April 22.

“atmosphere: a love story” by taylor jenkins reid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Jenkins Reid (@tjenkinsreid) Taylor Jenkins Reid, the woman you are. For lovers of “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Daisy Jones and The Six,” “Malibu Rising,” “Carrie Soto is Back” or any of her other masterpieces, Reid has struck again. Her new release, set for June 3, will be set in 1984 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. It will follow the story of a physics professor who dreams of being one of the first female scientists to go to space. I already trust that this story will be life-changing based on past experiences with this author, so I’m very excited about this one.

“a witch’s guide to magical innkeeping” by sangu mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangu Mandanna (@sangumandanna) This fall, I listened to “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna and loved it with my whole heart. It was so cozy, I loved the found family aspect of the story and the romance was so well done. Immediately after completing the book, I hopped on Google to see what Mandanna’s next project was and found that “A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping” would be here on July 15. I trust Sangu Mandanna and cannot wait to dive into another cozy, wonderful story of love and magic this spring.

“the ballad of falling dragons” by sarah a. parker